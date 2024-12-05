Belfast City Council sends mixed message to president-elect Donald Trump

President elect Donald Trump (left) with outgoing President Joe Biden

Belfast City Council has sent out very mixed messages on the new incoming American president during the first full meeting of councillors since the US election last month.

​At the full council gathering for December, DUP and Sinn Fein sent out very different messages to Mr Trump, while the Lord Mayor, Alliance councillor Micky Murray, passed on the duty of sending congratulations to his deputy, DUP councillor Andrew McCormick.

At the meeting this week, Alderman Dean McCullough proposed Belfast Council send a letter of congratulation to Mr Trump.

During official announcements he used his commendation of the president elect to make jibes at Sinn Fein as exchanges were made between him and councillors across the chamber.

He said: “I rise to congratulate the 47th and indeed 45th President of the United States Donald J Trump. If I were Sinn Fein following the recent election results I wouldn’t laugh at someone who can actually win elections. They might want to take some notes.

“It was, unlike Sinn Fein’s recent election result, one of the greatest political comebacks in history. This is a moment in history to seize the opportunity of cross-Atlantic cooperation with a president, vice-president and administration that has an unprecedented mandate, as reflected in the popular vote, swing states, Senate and House.

“The president elect, a highly successful businessman, has proven himself willing to invest in the United Kingdom. Belfast is a talented, competitive and connected city. It is home to a growing number of American companies, and thriving sectors of high-growth companies, with significant strengths, for example, in cyber security.

“President elect Trump is a friend of Northern Ireland, and thus the onus is on us, as a country and indeed a capital city, to strengthen that special relationship.”

He requested the lord mayor or deputy lord mayor write to the president elect offering congratulations on “his historic victory”. He added he would second a proposal if raised “to send a letter of commiseration to Mary Lou McDonald as well”.

The lord mayor replied: “I will pass that request to the deputy.” The deputy lord mayor said he would “be happy to oblige”.

Later Sinn Fein councillor Áine McCabe said: “We are currently within the 16 days of the White Ribbon Activism for Ending Violence Against Women and Girls. In the Robing Room there is a piece of paper I would encourage members to sign, pledging that we will do all within our power to eliminate violence against women and girls.

