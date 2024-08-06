An attack on a business on the Falls Road in Belfast has been condemned by a local MLA.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll said locals defended the business from a group of young people on Tuesday evening.

Mr Carroll, who attended the scene, said the community is “disgusted” by the “shocking” incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is deeply concerning to see young people swept up in such behaviour, especially when we have seen such sickening and widespread attacks on minorities in recent days,” he said.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll

“I would appeal to all young people and everyone else to desist from these types of attacks, and to stand for diversity, inclusion and a welcome west Belfast.

“While tonight’s attack was awful, it is representative of a minority and I commend the immediate response of the community.

“Scores of residents and community activists, including People Before Profit members, turned out to support the shop at short notice.