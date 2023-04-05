Belfast Council agrees to commemorate women’s UDR on small majority in city hall amid clashes between DUP and Sinn Fein

The motion from Councillor Sarah Bunting, states that the council “recognises the 50th Anniversary of Greenfinches in Northern Ireland, (and) remembers that on July 6th 1973 the Ulster Defence Regiment Bill permitted the recruitment of women into the Ulster Defence Regiment.”

It adds: “Women were given the codeword “Greenfinch” and defended Northern Ireland throughout the period known as “The Troubles.” We are forever grateful for their commitment and sacrifice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DUP, Alliance, UUP and PUP supported the motion with 29 votes, while Sinn Féin, the SDLP and People Before Profit voted against with 26 votes. The Green Party abstained with four votes, effectively deciding the poll. Two former Greenfinches attended the meeting in the public gallery.

The 50th anniversary of Greenfinches in Northern Ireland takes place this July. The Ulster Defence Regiment Bill in 1973 permitted the recruitment of women into the UDR

Councillor Bunting said: “The Greenfinches are a shining example of bravery, dedication, and selfless service. In the early days of the Ulster Defence Regiment female members of the Royal Military Police accompanied patrols when available to enable female suspects to be searched.

“There were never enough RMP searchers so in 1973 the act was passed in parliament to recruit women into the regiment. This use of women as an integrated part of the regiment preceded similar use in the regular army by 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To join, married women were required to submit written submissions from their husbands, and those with children were obliged to sign a declaration confirming child care arrangements. In 1986 there were 286 full time and 530 part time Greenfinches.

“Their main roles were to help with searching women and children, clerical and secretarial roles in barracks, and manning operational roles and intelligence service. But over time their roles were extended to involve radio transmissions, and some were trained in the use of radar.

“In Belfast they were on security gates where they took abuse on a daily basis and had to learn to avoid traps that were set for them such as razor blades in women’s pockets. Although they were trained to fire, they were unarmed on duty – it was believed common decency and their role was enough to protect them from harm.”

Councillor Bunting said four Greenfinches were killed by the IRA over the course of the Troubles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Those who served in the Greenfinches were strong women who couldn’t, and in most cases still won’t, talk about their service, because of the fear of attacks on themselves and on their family.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Joe Duffy told the committee: “There is nothing to celebrate in a regiment so discredited the British government was forced to have it disbanded. It is a matter of historical fact that members of the UDR were directly involved in sectarian killings, including the passing on of information about nationalists and republicans to loyalist gangs.

“Multiple reports, including reports from British state agencies exposed damning levels of criminality within, and cited the UDR as a chief source of loyalist weaponry. Many members of the UDR were also members of the UVF, UDA and other loyalist paramilitary organisations.

“UDR check points had terrifying consequences for people stopped by them. The Miami Showband massacre in 1975 happened after the band was stopped by a UDR roadblock, and the murder of GAA fans such as Colm McCartney and Sean Farmer in August that year as they returned from a match at Croke Park are among the litany of sectarian violence attributed to this British Army regiment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maybe we should be focusing our efforts tonight on making clear our opposition to attempts by the British government to legislate in Westminster, giving an amnesty to British state forces who killed Irish citizens here.”

The Deputy Mayor, Alliance Councillor Michelle Kelly, said: “I think it is important to reflect on the full diversity of the council area, and there is a need to ensure that women are appropriately reflected in council tributes.

“We of course recognise there are sensitivities in relation to our past and we look forward to seeing what the tribute will look like and for it to be handled respectfully.”