Belfast Council launches zero tolerance move on leaving bin lids ajar and bans bin liners, saying rubbish won't be collected unless new rules are followed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Belfast City Council has decided that people’s bins will no longer be collected unless their lids are firmly shut – and bin liners are banned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before now, the council has given city residents some leeway when black general rubbish bins have been left out with their lids slightly ajar, allowing them to be collected even though doing so is technically against the local authority’s policies.

But the council is to adopt a zero tolerance attitude to bin lids over the next two months, launching a six-week “bedding in” period from the middle of May during which problem trash will be given a warning tag before the rules come into full force on June 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the same time, plastic bin liners are to be banned, as officials say they can make collection a problem for binmen.

Overfilled black bins such as this won't be collected under Belfast City Council's new rules.

Council statistics say that almost one in 10 of the city’s bins are left out with lids that can’t be closed, while more than one in 20 have plastic liners in them.

The bin lid and liner bans were voted through at a meeting of the council’s People and Communities Committee last night (8th), during which officials pointed to safety concerns as the reasons for both measures.

The lid move arises from a horrific accident in England two years ago, in which a workman was carried into a bin lorry’s compactor by a hoist and crushed to death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New lorries are now being manufactured with additional safety features, while existing vehicles are being modified. Those safety features mean overfilled bins can’t be lifted by a lorry’s hoists, so all black bins must be left out with their lids firmly shut.

Plastic liners get tangled in bin lorry lifting mechanisms, council officials said, so need to be banned.

Plastic bin liners are usually fitted by professional cleaning firms, say council officials, but present problems for binmen.

Liners can get tangled in lorry mechanisms, they state, and can lead to bins slipping out of hoists while being lifted and falling to the street.

They’ve also caused vile and at times dangerous waste to scatter over streets and even council staff, say officials, with workers reporting “putrid liquids, debris, glass, sanitary waste and surgical needles” dropping onto them from bins fitted with liners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Banning them will mean professional cleaning businesses can still do their jobs, officials add, while five other councils already refuse to collect bins fitted with liners.

Bins lining a Belfast street awaiting collection. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker.

Last night’s committee was overwhelmingly in favour of both the lid and liner bans, with one councillor commenting he “didn’t want to be sitting here in six months talking about the death or serious injury of one of our operatives”.

In advance of the new rules coming into force, the council is to tell people not to stack black rubbish bags up past the lid of bins, but instead take them any that won’t fit to recycling centres or amenity sites.