Belfast Council probes Bobby Sands statue over potential planning breach - no application was even filed, say officials

A statue of IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands in the Twinbrook area of west Belfast. Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Belfast officials are checking whether a statue of IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands was built without planning permission.

The city's council says no planning application was filed for the monument, which was unveiled on Sunday (4th) in a ceremony attended by a host of senior Sinn Fein figures, including First Minister Michelle O’Neill and the party’s former president Gerry Adams.

The statue of the IRA hunger striker and MP was erected at the Republican Memorial Garden in Twinbrook, west Belfast, to mark the 44th anniversary of Sands’ death. Today (7th) the council stated it had not received a planning application for the sculpture and is investigating the matter. A Belfast City Council spokesman said: “Planning permission is normally required for outdoor public artworks, including sculptures and statues that are being installed on a long-term or permanent basis. “As the council has not received a planning application for this statue to date, it is investigating the matter and cannot comment further at this time.” First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she visited the statue on Sunday and called it “a powerful tribute”.

Sands died on May 5, 1981, during a hunger strike over the removal of political status from paramilitary prisoners, meaning they were regarded as criminals.

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams attending the unveiling of the first Bobby Sands statue on Gardenmore Road, Belfast, on Sunday (4th). Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The officer commanding of the IRA inside the Maze prison, Sands was serving a 14-year stretch for his part in the bombing of a Dunmurry furniture store that ended in a gun battle with the police.

The father-of-one had been elected as MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone less than a month before his death. Nine other republican prisoners died during the hunger strike.