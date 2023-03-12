Belfast Feile: Fears voiced that event planned for Lisburn could lead to repeat of chanting heard at Wolfe Tones concert

​Lisburn’s Island Centre, headquarters of Lisburn and Castlereagh Council

An application for Wallace Park to host the “multi-cultural event” Lisburn Feile, faced scrutiny from DUP members who asked to have the event schedule provided before the approval of its use, something that is not common practise according to a council officer.

Concerns were raised that the July Feile could see the singing of the Wolf Tones’ Celtic Symphony song, which previously sparked a backlash when it occurred at the Belfast Feile last August.

DUP councillor, Jonathan Craig said: “There has been similar language of ‘multi-cultural’ events used under the same title Feile in Belfast.

“We all know what language was also used. We heard singing of ‘oh ah up the Ra’ supporting a terrorist organisation.

"I certainly hope we see nothing like this happen in Lisburn.“This is a garrison town, which suffered deeply over 30 years of the Troubles and saw our own councillors murdered by the terrorists that was referred to at that Feile.”

Advertised as a ‘family fun day’, the Lisburn Feile is to include ‘expressions of cultural diversity’ as well as taster sessions of rugby, Gaelic, football and cricket.

Alliance Alderman, Stephen Martin said: “I would very much welcome this event, it is cross community and we should be supporting it.

"The comments from Councillor Craig were bordering on disgraceful.”Sinn Fein councillor, Ryan Carlin added: ”This is the way that venue booking has been done previously, to have the bye-law set aside first.

“This is an event for an afternoon, not two or three days. This is a chance for people of all backgrounds to come together.

“I would ask for support for the proposal and for everyone to take the opportunity to come along.”A vote to provide the venue to Lisburn Feile as standard bye-law policy was carried by nine votes to seven.

