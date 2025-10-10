Belfast Jewish leader cautiously welcomes Israel's approval of Donald Trump peace plan for Gaza and Hamas
Michael Black, Deputy Chair of the Belfast Jewish Community, was speaking after the Israeli cabinet appoved Trump’s peace plan on Thursday night.
“Well, it’s good news, isn’t it?” he told the News Letter.
“Let’s get the hostages home, healed and looked after. Hopefully it will lead to bigger and better things. We are all holding our breath as to what is actually going to happen.”
He welcomed the framework as a “20-point plan” that goes beyond a ceasefire, describing it as “a permanent recognition of Israel’s right to exist” and a potential step toward a two-state solution.
“Until now there’s been little real desire among most Palestinians to recognise Israel,” he said. “There’s been no agreement yet on Hamas disbanding, as I understand it. The only things agreed so far are the release of hostages and prisoners, a ceasefire and Israel’s partial withdrawal from Gaza.”
Mr Black noted that violence has continued despite diplomatic progress.
“A sniper killed an IDF soldier on Thursday night, and as recently as last week Hamas missiles were still being launched into Israel — but you won’t hear that on the mainstream media,” he added.
He questioned how Hamas could be prevented from regaining influence, as per the deal, if they stand for election under a different name.
“They have to disband or hand over their arms and not be involved in any government,” he said. “But how do you stop them from being elected again under a different name?”