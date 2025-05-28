A leading figure in the Belfast Jewish community has described a hard-hitting statement by Church of Ireland leaders on Gaza as fails to mention the terrorist group which he says started the catastrophe and which could end it tomorrow.

Michael Black, Deputy Chair of the Belfast Jewish Community, was speaking after Church of Ireland Archbishop John McDowell and Archbishop Michael Jackson released a statement calling for “decisive action” on Gaza.

UN agencies have warned that Gaza's 2.1m population is facing catastrophic levels of hunger after an almost three-month Israeli blockade that was eased last week.

Israel is backing a new aid distributor run by US Security Contractors, which they say is preventing aid being stolen by Hamas

Church of Ireland Archbishop John McDowell, left, and Archbishop Michael Jackson, released a hard hitting statement on Gaza.

The archbishops said it was "with outrage" that they watch "the desperation, dislocation, and defenceless resident population of Gaza who feel they have been abandoned by the world".

They added that the international community “can no longer stand by and watch the cruel starvation of innocent people, particularly the most vulnerable – children, older people and the ill – as well as the ongoing physical destruction of their lives and surroundings”.

They praised the resilient staff of the Anglican Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City which was bombed and is now operating from a tent.

"We repeat our call for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and the influx of every kind of appropriate aid to alleviate starvation, injury and lack of shelter,” they said.

They prayed that those in positions of power would "stand up and demand an end to this cruelty" and noted that Jesus taught: “Always treat others as you would like them to treat you."

But Michael Black, Deputy Chair of the Belfast Jewish Community, responded that the archbishops did not mention Hamas once in their statement - the group being classed as a terrorist organisation by the EU, Canada, UK and the US.

"The deep concern for the innocent people in Gaza the archbishops espouse is totally understandable,” he told the News Letter.

"However I am most disappointed that they were unable to mention Hamas once in their statement. This extreme Islamist movement started this catastrophe and could end it tomorrow by releasing the hostages dead and alive.

"Their repeated threat to repeat October 7th again and again seems to have somehow been forgotten along with their charter pledging to destroy Israel and kill all Jews.”

Daniel O'Dowd, spokesman for Ireland Israel Alliance, also countered that the statement was "a one-sided". He too noted that it failed to mention Hamas.

"Beyond the token reference to bringing 'all hostages home' their statement pins the conflict entirely on Israel,” he said.

"They make no mention of the fact that Hamas continually commits to repeating the atrocities of October 7 until there is no more Israel.”

He said the situation in Gaza is “difficult for us all to bear witness to”. But he says Hamas has long used basic food supplies as "a means of control and oppression" and that "painfully, Israel has now broken this grip".

Regarding the conduct of the Israeli forces, he asked the archbishops “where is their condemnation” for Hamas using mosques, churches, hospitals and schools as terrorist bases and human shields?

He added: “When we speak about treating others as we would like to be treated, we remember how Hamas beheaded and burned our children and massacred our youth.”