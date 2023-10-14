A Belfast-based Jew has questioned why the authorities are prosecuting some hate speech whilst there is little visible sign of action over slogans such as “smash the Zionists!”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Black, deputy chairman of the charitable outfit The Belfast Jewish Community, was speaking after a week of demonstrations in favour of Palestine, following a massive escalation in violence sparked by Hamas’ killing-and-kidnapping spree last Saturday.

Much of the pro-Palestine messaging has come from Sinn Fein, many of whose representatives have altered their social media accounts to show Palestinian flags – drawing stiff criticism from some, with Arlene Foster condemning the party for its “complete refusal” to call Hamas killings and kidnappings “terrorism”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sinn Fein was pressed on the issue yesterday by the News Letter.

A pro-Palestinian event was held in Belfast city centre at the weekend. The demonstration took place just hours after the Palestinian terror group Hamas launched an unprecedented assault into Israel, killing hundreds of people

It was asked: “Can we be completely clear – does Sinn Fein regard the Hamas incursion into Israel as a terrorist incident?”

The party was also asked if it is “still open to meeting Hamas representatives in the future”.

Neither question elicited a response.

Other pro-Palestine displays across Northern Ireland this week have been calls from the IRSP (the INLA’s political wing) to “support the Palestinian resistance”.

Propaganda footage released on the Qassam Brigades Telegram channel shows the group's assault on the ErezBeit Hanoun crossing between Israel and Gaza

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chants of “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” (including during a parade through a Sainsbury’s supermarket in Belfast), and the republican fringe outfit Lasair Dhearg – Red Flame – projecting images of “armed Palestinian resistance fighters” onto Belfast City Hall on Monday night along with the message: “Smash the Zionists!”

More pro-Palestine gatherings are set for this weekend, including a march through Belfast city centre from noon on Sunday (as well as a pro-Israeli vigil, details below).

The PSNI has said it is investigating an unnotified parade in Londonderry on Tuesday night at which the “river to the sea” chant was heard (a chant interpreted by many as a call to drive Israel out from the River Jordan to the Mediterranean).

However, when it comes to calls to “smash the Zionists” and “support the Palestinian resistance”, the PSNI said merely that they were “aware” of this, “but have not received any complaints”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if that means officers are not investigating, the police did not respond.

Lasair Dearg still has the footage up on its social media feed at time of writing, as had the IRSP.

Mr Black told the News Letter he was “very conscious of freedom of speech, and everybody's entitled to have an opinion obviously” – but the distinction between that and “incitement” (such as talking of smashing people) is “pretty straightforward”.

“It's a bit scary,” he said. “[From the river to the sea] means they don't want a Jewish state, they don't believe we're entitled to be in the State of Israel or the Middle East… that the state of Israel should disappear, be removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was an incident recently where there were people singing hateful songs about Miss McAreavey who was tragically killed. I think the police are prosecuting them. So what's the difference?”

This is a reference to an incident in a Dundonald Orange hall in May 2022 which showed a number of men making fun of Ms McAreavey’s death – leading to prosecutions for “stirring up hatred”.

Mr Black added: “I'm actually confused as to why the obsession with what goes on in the Middle East as opposed to other areas of conflict, where you don't see those rallies or flags flying or hateful chants.

"It's sad – very sad. We're all concerned about innocent people, no matter what the conflict is.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile another Belfast Jew, Steven Jaffe, the chairman of the NI Friends of Israel, said: “I believe there is an atmosphere of intimidation and fear.

"Hamas is a genocidal terror group with a similar ideology as ISIS and a similar desire to murder indiscriminately.

"People are perfectly reasonable to be deeply disturbed that Hamas have friends in NI – particularly as Hamas leaders have called for supporters across the globe to rise up and show their support: see calls for ‘Jihad Friday’.

“On Sunday 4.30pm outside City Hall there will be a prayer vigil for the Israeli dead and hostages organised by a Christian ministry – I've received a number of messages from friends saying they are afraid to attend but will be praying for Israel at home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In England, a 22-year-old woman was released on bail yesterday following her arrest on suspicion of supporting proscribed organisation Hamas at a protest.

The woman, who the University of Sussex said was one of their students, was held on Thursday under Section 12 of the Terrorism Act 2000, Counter-Terrorism Policing South East said.

It comes after an investigation into a speech made by a woman at the protest in Brighton on Sunday.

Police said she was released on bail on Friday evening until November 13.