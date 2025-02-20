A Red Cross representative signs a document as the coffins containing the bodies, from right to left, Shiri Bibas, her two children, Ariel and Kfir and Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 when he was abducted, are displayed on a stage before being handed over by Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

A leading member of the Belfast Jewish Community was "horrified" by how Hamas released the coffins of four Israeli hostages - under a huge image depicting Benjamin Netanyahu as a grinning vampire dripping blood on top of them.

Hamas released the bodies today, said to include a mother and her two children, who have long been feared dead and had come to embody the nation’s agony following the October 7 2023 terror attack on Israel by Hamas.

The remains were said to be of Shiri Bibas and her two children, Ariel and Kfir, as well as peace campaigner Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 when he was abducted.

Kfir, who was nine-months-old when he was taken, was the youngest captive. Hamas alleged that all four were killed along with their guards in Israeli air strikes.

The militants displayed four black coffins on a stage in the Gaza Strip surrounded by banners.

Dominating the stage above them was a huge image of Benjamin Netanyahu as a grinning vampire, his mouth dripping blood onto smiling photos of the four hostages.

Michael Black, the deputy chair of the Belfast Jewish Community said they were aware the four bodies were due to be released.

“We were just horrified by the whole situation, just the depravity of it. How low can mankind sink?” he said of the stage management by Hamas.

“For their families, the people who knew them, it must be just horrendous. The world is in a mess.”

“It was a complete Hamas show of strength. They wanted us to believe this was a humanitarian gesture when it was nothing of the type.

“The fact is that they kidnapped this mother and her two children from their home and put them in harm's way as human shields.

“How did they die? We don't know. It is almost irrelevant.”

A Palestinian terrorist responsible for killing dozens of Israelis who was released from an Israeli prison just days ago was seen as a guest of honour among other Hamas dignitaries near the stage.

Mohammed Abu Warda, a former commander in Hamas’s armed wing, was serving 48 life sentences in Israel for masterminding multiple terror attacks that killed 45 people.

Kfir Bibas was nine-months-old when militants stormed into the family’s home on October 7 2023. His brother Ariel was four.

Video shot that day showed their terrified mother Shiri crying and holding the two boys in her arms, with a sheet wrapped around all three of them as militants led them into Gaza.

Her husband, Yarden Bibas, was taken separately and released this month after 16 months in captivity.

Like the Bibas family, Oded Lifshitz was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz. He was a journalist who campaigned for the recognition of Palestinian rights and peace between Arabs and Jews.

He also worked as a volunteer driving children from Gaza to hospitals in Israel.

Hamas-led militants abducted 251 hostages, including some 30 children, in the October 7 attack, in which they also killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

