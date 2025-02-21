Belfast Lord Mayor set to slum it, as City Council votes to downgrade official vehicle from top of the line Audi to Kia cheaper than the car he's had for the last four years

Belfast’s next Lord Mayor is set to slum it, as his official vehicle is being bumped from a top-of-the-line Audi to a cheaper Kia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s the decision of a city council committee on Friday morning, during which politicians raised concerns about the price of keeping mayors in the style to which they’ve become accustomed.

Although it was agreed that replacing the current official vehicle, a plush Audi E-Tron, with the same make’s most recent model would be too expensive, councillors also ruled out a suggested mid-range alternative of a BMW i5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new car politicians picked, an electric Kia EV6, actually costs less than the official vehicle enjoyed by the city’s first citizens since 2021.

Belfast's next few Lord Mayors are to be chauffered around in a Kia EV6.

It was the cheapest option of seven available to councillors on the committee, though it does get much better mileage than either the Audi or the BMW.

Still, the experience might not be as pleasant for the Lord Mayor.

Reviews on AutoExpress praise the BMW i5’s “supremely well-finished inside”, describing it as a “refined long-distance electric vehicle” and “a highly impressive entry into the electric executive car market”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the same outlet praises the Kia EV6’s efficiency, reviewers state that even other budget manufacturers offer “more comfortable and practical” alternatives to the South Korean brand.

What he could have won: The mid-range option of a BMW i5 was ruled out by councillors, who picked the cheapest option instead.

And tall city councillors better hope they don’t get put forward for the Lord Mayor position over the next few years, as the EV6 isn’t especially spacious inside and its “swept-back styling limits rear headroom” – so things could get a little cramped while they’re being driven to functions and personal appearances.

The Lord Mayor’s car is replaced every four years, with the current vehicle’s contract due to run out in October.

Like his immediate predecessors, over the course of his term present Lord Mayor Micky Murray has been chauffered to official engagements in a high-end 2020 Audi E-Tron costing £8,400 per year to hire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to council reports, the hire price of a 2024-model Audi GT E-Tron Saloon is around double that amount. As a result, the idea of simply getting the newest model of the Audi was ruled out.

Lord Mayor Micky Murray, whose term ends soon, has enjoyed an Audi E-Tron as his official vehicle.

Council staff compiled a list of seven possible options for politicians to vote on, all of them electric cars.

In terms of cost, they ranged from a budget option Kia EV6 to a Tesla Model S as a wallet-busting luxury version that was even more expensive than the Audi.

Council staff pushed for a BMW i5 Saloon as a mid-range option, which came in at over £5,000 per year less than the GT E-Tron.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Factoring in the mayor’s duties and responsibilities with mileage and cost concerns, they argued that the BMW was the best pick.

For the past few years Lord Mayors have been chauffered around in an Audi E-Tron; the 2024 model Audi E-Tron GT saloon (pictured) was ruled out after the hire price doubled compared to the previous vehicle.

But politicians pointed out that the hire price was still £2,600 more than the current car, which they felt would add up to too much over the four-year span of the lease.

Instead the committee agreed to go for the Kia EV6, downgrading the Lord Mayor from a saloon car to an estate.