The SDLP has declined to clarify if it opposes the government ban on puberty blockers for children - after it was the only main Stormont party to take part in the Belfast Pride parade on Saturday.

Parade organisers banned all Executive Parties because they had banned giving the drugs to minors.

However the ban was not extended to the SDLP - apparently because it was in opposition when the Executive parties banned the drugs.

In March last year Stormont’s health minister Robin Swann confirmed that Northern Ireland would follow NHS England in banning hormone-blocking drugs for children with gender dysphoria.

On Saturday the SDLP social media feed showed images of party leader Claire Hanna taking part in Belfast Pride parade.

The party tweeted: "Belfast Pride 2025: The SDLP was proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with our LGBTQIA+ community today, led by Deputy Mayor Paul Doherty and a huge team of reps and activists."

However, the party faced some stiff criticism in response.

Emma No. 27946 responded: "Pride used to be something all sensible NI people could get behind, now it's a parade of degenerates and fools. Those who want to rob kids of puberty and scar them for life, and those who are happy/stupid enough to promote this. We all support our LGB community, this isn't it."

SDLP Leader Claire Hanna said her party was delighted to take part in the Belfast Pride parade on Saturday.

Chris Logan, a Primary school Principal, member of the UUP added: "Does the SDLP accept the Supreme Court’s ruling [that a woman is defined by biological sex]? Does it accept the Cass Review findings [against puberty blockers for children]? Does it accept that no child is ever born in the wrong body? Does it accept a woman’s right to single sex spaces and sports?"

Five months after Mr Swann announced the ban last year, SDLP Youth tweeted its ongoing support for puberty blockers, saying the band “is harmful to the lives of many young transgender and non-binary people”.

The News Letter has been unable to find any official party statement on the matter. The SDLP was invited to comment.