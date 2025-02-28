Belfast Pride cancels launch night in wake of attacks from own followers over politician ban move

Belfast Pride cancelled a planned launch night this week, after it spent two days being attacked by its own supporters over its stance on banning political parties.

Organisers of the largest LGBT festival in Northern Ireland, Belfast Pride was due to unveil its theme for its 2025 parade at a special event on Thursday night (27th).

But the body called off the bash after spending the previous two days being harangued by its own followers.

Postponing the launch event until March 26, Belfast Pride didn’t given a reason for the cancellation, and hasn’t replied to the News Letter’s request for comment on the issue.

Belfast Pride parading through the city centre in 2019. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker

Every year the huge festival is run around a different theme; in 2023, it carried a pro-Transgender message with the slogan “stand by your trans”, while last year’s was about mental health care.

In a statement posted to social media less than 24 hours before this year’s was supposed to be revealed, the organisation said: “Unfortunately [the] theme launch event has been postponed until March 26. Venue to be confirmed. We apologise for the short notice.”

The statement was posted shortly before 11pm on Wednesday (26th), and Belfast Pride prevented the public from commenting under the announcement on more than one platform.

The postponement came shortly after Belfast Pride found itself embroiled in a huge controversy among its own supporters, sparked by it publishing a survey asking the public whether or not it should join in with a wave of politician bans at other Northern Irish LGBT festivals.

Belfast Pride's 2023 theme was "stand by your trans". Many of its supporters have accused the body of abandoning that sentiment in the current row over whether or not to bar four political parties that approved a ban on puberty blockers for under-18s in Northern Ireland.

Four Pride bodies in province have already barred the parties making up the Northern Ireland Executive from joining their events as part of an ongoing row over the government outlawing puberty blockers for under-18s.

The survey published by Belfast Pride on Tuesday (25th) was met with overwhelming fury by the organisation’s own supporters, many of whom felt it was effectively asking the public to make the decision instead of expressing a decisive stance of its own.

The following day it issued a further statement clarifying that the survey was “not a poll” but a way for the LGBT+ community to “engage with Pride” – but that was also greeted with anger, and demands for the committee running Belfast Pride to take up strong and immediate action.

In December, the Northern Ireland Executive mirrored policies in England, Wales and Scotland by introducing an indefinite ban on the sale or private supply of hormones that hold back the physical changes of puberty to under-18s seeking treatment for “gender incongruence or gender dysphoria”.

Belfast Pride in 2019. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker

The move was stated to be in line with medical advice, though LGBT+ rights groups argue it will cause hurt to young transgender people and their families.

As a direct response, Pride committees in the Foyle, Omagh, Causeway, and Mid and East Antrim areas barred Executive parties from joining their parades.

The bans apply to Sinn Fein, the DUP, Alliance and the UUP, but are considered to be particularly damaging for Sinn Fein and Alliance, both of whom regularly march in Pride parades under their party banners.