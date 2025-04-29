Belfast to trial Sunday morning opening for chain stores over six weeks - move could become permanent summer fixture, but opponents fear impact on staff

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shops in the heart of Belfast are to be allowed to open on Sunday mornings for a six-week period in a bid to boost city centre trading.

The rule change, part of a pilot scheme that could be made a permanent feature of summer months, will allow large chain stores to open far earlier than their usual 1pm start time and is in part aimed at tourists – though the idea didn’t prove universally popular when it was debated by a Belfast City Council committee on Monday (28th).

Suggested by Alliance councillor Sam Nelson, the move was opposed by the DUP, SDLP and the Greens, but voted through by Sinn Fein and Alliance.

Trading rules are being temporarily altered as a part of attempts to “animate and revitalise” the heart of Belfast on Sundays. The three parties opposed to the move were happy with revitalisation in general, but don’t think it justifies allowing large stores to open early.

Stores in Belfast's Victoria Square could be among those allowed to open on Sunday mornings. Photo: Victoria Square Shopping Centre

In the wake of Monday’s vote the local authority’s DUP leader, councillor Sarah Bunting, argued that a focus on shopping hours demonstrates “a poverty of ambition about what could be achieved in Belfast”.

“We need to see new ways of attracting people to come into the city, not just stretching the retail offering even more thinly,” she said.

“It appears to be a decision more driven by an ideology rather than practicality. Those who support the decision will have the ability to decide how they spend their valuable free time, but shop workers will see it reduced even further.”

The SDLP’s group leader, councillor Seamas de Faoite, had suggested taking the Open Botanic event as a model for the city centre. That turns the city’s large Botanic Avenue into a pedestrian-friendly street festival featuring community-based music, art, workshops, and food stalls – but his idea was rejected by Alliance and Sinn Fein in favour of allowing big shops to open on a Sunday morning.

Sunday opening hours were debated in Belfast City Hall this week.

He’s worried about the impact extended opening hours will have on store staff, arguing the move will “achieve nothing except increased profits for large multinational retailers”.

"Every time this issue has raised its head over the years, unions have been clear that it is opposed by staff who want to retain what is a small measure but provides improved work-life balance,” he said.

“The reports behind this decision rely on surveys conducted back in 2016 and 2017 – before the Primark fire and Covid-19 pandemic, which changed the fabric of our city centre. The least you would expect is for a decision of this magnitude to be backed up with recent evidence.”

For his part, Mr Nelson believes his brainchild could help create “a thriving, prosperous Belfast city centre that is filled with activity”, adding that Sunday morning opening would “give shoppers, tourists, families and businesses more freedom of choice”.

Shoppers pack out Primark in Belfast city centre. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

“[This] represents a step forward in our efforts to create more jobs, increase footfall for our local businesses, and further revitalise our city centre,” he said. “The pilot scheme will allow us to properly assess all the impacts and benefits, delivering solid evidence we can use in future decisions.”