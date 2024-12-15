Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wesley Johnston, who runs his own website about transport issues, was speaking after an outcry over surging traffic congestion in Belfast in recent weeks.

The News Letter presented his full analysis to DfI and Translink. Neither contested any of his claims, but rather tacitly affirmed them.

While many people might assume that authorities such as the DfI have been working and planning behind the scenes to minimise traffic congestion in the city, Mr Johnston claims it has quite a different agenda – to encourage people out of their cars and onto public transport.

Heavy traffic outside the Great Victoria Street rail and bus depot in Belfast. Commuting times have recent become unbearable for many in the city. Photo: PA.

He also says that DfI is “aware and accepts” that by giving priority in its planning to pedestrians, cyclists, buses and trains, the result will be more congestion for cars.

Belfast man and business consultant Carl Allen recently told the News Letter that he wondered whether DfI was deliberately trying to create congestion in order to force people into public transport.

He said recent traffic remodelling in the city eg at Grosvenor Road, Dublin Road and Hope Street had actually worsened – and not eased – traffic congestion.

Mr Johnston responded to the News Letter that Mr Allen's analysis of the impact of the remodelling work in these zones is correct.

He said: “Traffic remodelling has made traffic worse, yes. We have to remember though that the aim of all this stuff is not to reduce congestion.

“The aim is to encourage more people onto alternative forms of transport. And to make buses more reliable they need dedicated bus lanes, and to encourage people to walk we need wider footpaths and more pedestrian crossings.”

Asked if he agrees that DfI is deliberately increasing congestion to force people onto public transport, he replied that DfI is “aware and accepts” that this will be the outcome – but that it is not the actual goal.

“I don’t think DfI is deliberately creating congestion purely for this reason,” he said.

“But I think they are aware, and accept, that improving facilities for pedestrians/cyclists/buses/trains will have a negative knock-on effect on car drivers because it is taking roads space away from them.

“So I think increased congestion is a by-product of policy, but it’s not the policy itself."

He also said that the new Grand Central Station “isn't so much intended to reduce congestion, but rather to facilitate a modal shift from the private car to bus and train”.

However, despite his analysis, Mr Johnston does supports the long-term goal of DfI – if not the current debilitating Belfast congestion.

He said it has been “clear for decades is that there isn’t an engineering solution” to city centre congestion and that “encouraging other forms of transport is literally the only way we are going to facilitate faster travel than the private car”.

But to make this happen it must be supported by “more frequent and more reliable [public] services and cheaper fares”.

Responding to Mr Johnston, Transport authorities apparently confirmed that their top priorities are not to reduce congestion in Belfast but to get more people onto public transport – even if the process creates more traffic congestion.

A DfI spokesperson replied: “Belfast is a thriving and vibrant city, and we want to ensure that continues.”

It has already introduced some measures to improve traffic flow and is involved in ongoing engagement with key stakeholders.

This will inform the work of a strategic oversight group which has been established to make changes “where we can”.

“We all share a common goal of wanting to keep Belfast moving, while balancing the needs of everyone who needs to use the city’s roads and footpaths.

“In the meantime, we can all play our part in easing congestion by considering how we travel in and out of the city, particularly at peak times.”

DfI appealed to drivers to avoid blocking yellow boxes which – if obstructed – can cause delays right across the city.

Translink said the number of licensed vehicles has grown by 16% over the past decade, highlighting an ongoing and worsening trend.

However, over the past two months, it said, public transport use has increased, with 400,000 additional passenger journeys compared to last year, equating to “around 300k cars off the road”.