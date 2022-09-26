“I have never witnessed Belfast suffering traffic gridlock like that endured by motorists last Saturday,” North Down UUP MLA Alan Chamber said in a statement.

Last Saturday the Department for Infrastructure closed the country bound section of the Sydenham By-Pass as far out as the City Airport to facilitate resurfacing work, he said.

“They claimed to have had a robust traffic management plan in place to deal with any disruption this would cause. What resulted was some of the worst traffic gridlock I have ever witnessed in Belfast.”

UUP MLA Alan Chambers said he made 'stop and crawl' progress in Belfast for two hours.

He said this happened when Northern Ireland were due to play a game at the National Stadium, Belfast Giants were playing a game in the SSE Arena and The Waterfront Hall was playing host to “an extremely prestigious event”, the National Police Memorial Day.

As a result he spent a frustrating two hours making “stop and crawl progress” in Belfast.

“Around lunchtime I travelled forty miles from the West to Stockman’s Lane M1 junction in around forty minutes. After conducting some business I rejoined the M1 for the short journey to Duncrue Street. This part of my journey resulted in a most frustrating two hour stop and crawl progress to the junction with the M2.”

“The subsequent return travel through Belfast City Centre was more of the same. “

He has now submitted some questions to the Minister for Infrastructure, John O’Dowd MLA, about “the traffic chaos”.

He added: “I have asked if his officials in drawing up their plan had factored in the events due to happen in Belfast on Saturday.”