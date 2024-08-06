Ben Habib on mass immigration: 'We need a common culture to keep the UK together'

​​Prominent Reform UK figure Ben Habib has said he fears the UK may head towards "social disintegration" due to mass immigration.

The former MEP, who was deputy leader of the party until recently, said that people need to be "blind" to race, and that more needs to done to create a unifying UK-wide culture instead of "celebrating" the cultures of different groups.

His comments follow days of violence which started with the stabbing of a classful of children on July 29 just north of Liverpool by a suspect who was falsely identified as a Muslim immigrant.

Mr Habib (who has become well-known in Northern Ireland for his campaigning against the NI Protocol) recalled a remark by then-Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who had said last September: "There has been more migration to the UK and Europe in the last 25 years than in all the time that went before."

Ben Habib of Reform UK addresses delegates during the The Reform UK Party's summer rally at Staffordshire Showground on June 23, 2024 in Stafford, England

Mr Habib said: "We have coupled a massive influx of immigrants with a regulatory and legislative framework which eschews integration, and champions and celebrates the creation of cultural silos.

"This goes by the name of 'diversity' or 'multiculturalism'.

"But actually it is the division of our society, with different cultures living in semi-isolation, increasingly distrustful of other cultures, [and] the propensity for polarisation and the likelihood of inter-ethnic violence."

The chances of the Labour government reducing immigration numbers is "zero" he said, because the idea of a UK nation state "is not important to these people".

He said the UK is heading towards the kind of racial discord and disorder of France.

"You can't be a society unless you have a common culture – and we don't," he said.

"Ethnic minorities coming to this country have been given protected status under 'diversity, equity and inclusion' and the Equality Act.

"And Starmer is about to make that worse. In the King's Speech, there's a provision he's going to bring in legislation to require all employers in the UK to disclose any wage gap between different ethnicities.

"So we're all going to have to keep a log of how many people we've got employed [who are] ethnically Pakistani, ethnically North African or whatever…

"We should be blind to colour. We should be blind to ethnicity.

"It's not the colour of your skin that matters, it's the content of your character – that was Martin Luther King."

Mr Habib, a property developer, was born to a Pakistani father and an English mother in Karachi, Pakistan.

"My grandfather on my maternal side fought in the Somme. My grandfather on my paternal side was born on a farm in Punjab," he said.

"And I'm very proud obviously of my Pakistani heritage. But I am British – I am British through and through.

"I was educated here, I believe in the values of this country, I believe our history is a history of which we should be very proud.

"I'm very, very British.

"But I can also say if you were to go to Pakistan, you'd see they are very wed to their culture. You'll see the Pakistani flag being flown proudly, every 100 yards. You'll see the founder of Pakistan – Muhammad Ali Jinnah – all over the place.