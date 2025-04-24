Benn to discuss legacy issues with Harris at Hillsborough Castle

Hilary Benn and Tanaiste Simon Harris will participate in the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC)

The Northern Ireland Secretary will host the Irish deputy premier at Hillsborough Castle on Thursday for a series of talks on legacy, security and political stability.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hilary Benn and Tanaiste Simon Harris will participate in the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC) where there are expected to "discuss ongoing efforts to find a way forward regarding the legacy of the past in Northern Ireland ".

The meeting will also be attended by Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Fleur Anderson MP and Ireland's Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan TD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the first time the conference, which was established under the Good Friday Agreement, has been held in Northern Ireland since 2006.

Mr Benn said: "This will be an important meeting in developing the strong and close relationship between the UK and the Irish governments as we continue to work together on a range of issues."

Mr Harris added: "I am looking forward to this significant meeting of the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference and to continuing the intensive discussions with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland on the challenging but essential work of dealing with the legacy of the past."

The meeting follows the UK-Ireland summit in March when the two governments pledged to work closely to deliver security, investment and growth.