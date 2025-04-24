Benn to discuss legacy issues with Harris at Hillsborough Castle
Hilary Benn and Tanaiste Simon Harris will participate in the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC) where there are expected to "discuss ongoing efforts to find a way forward regarding the legacy of the past in Northern Ireland ".
The meeting will also be attended by Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Fleur Anderson MP and Ireland's Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan TD.
It is the first time the conference, which was established under the Good Friday Agreement, has been held in Northern Ireland since 2006.
Mr Benn said: "This will be an important meeting in developing the strong and close relationship between the UK and the Irish governments as we continue to work together on a range of issues."
Mr Harris added: "I am looking forward to this significant meeting of the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference and to continuing the intensive discussions with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland on the challenging but essential work of dealing with the legacy of the past."
The meeting follows the UK-Ireland summit in March when the two governments pledged to work closely to deliver security, investment and growth.
At the time, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the relationship between the UK and Ireland had "reset" following a "turbulent" post-Brexit period.
