Bid to refer station Irish language decision back to Executive launched

Grand Central Station, Belfast

A bid to force a minister's decision to install Irish language signage at the Grand Central Station in Belfast to be put to a cross-community Executive vote has been lodged at Stormont.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins announced earlier this week that the bilingual signage at the new £340 million station would be put in place later this year.

The TUV's Timothy Gaston confirmed in the Assembly on Tuesday that he had lodged a petition to refer the decision back to the powersharing Executive, saying the "power to stop the minister's plans" lay with MLAs.

Ms Kimmins said the move was "disappointing, but not surprising".

The new station is set to become the largest integrated transport hub on the island of Ireland , with services including trains between Belfast and Dublin .

Disappointment has been expressed by the Irish language community that the station, which started opening in phases last year, did not originally include Irish language signage.

But Ms Kimmins revealed her plans to the Assembly on Monday for dual languages to be used on wayfinding, passenger information, safety and welcome signage.

Mr Gaston told the Assembly that he had asked the minister to commit to undertaking consultation and an equality screening exercise on the plans.

He said: "She has chosen to impose her will without so much, it would appear, as consulting her Executive colleagues.

"I have therefore this morning lodged a petition in the Business Office to refer Minister Kimmins' decision to the Executive and subject it to a cross-community vote.

"Every member of this chamber who believes the divisive decision of Minister Kimmins should be opposed will add their name to that petition accordingly.

"The power to stop the minister's plans, to weaponise Irish both in signage at Grand Central Station and all Translink ticket vending machines, lies in the hands of MLAs."

The petition needs the support of 30 MLAs for the issue to be referred back to the Executive for review.

Mr Gaston added: "The only question is will the DUP and Ulster Unionist members of this House demand equality for our community or will they roll over to Sinn Fein ?

"I trust unionism will take a stand on this issue and sign the petition to stop this solo run by the Infrastructure Minister."

Speaking to the media at Stormont, Ms Kimmins said an equality screening exercise into the plans had taken place.

She said: "I think yesterday's announcement in relation to the Irish language being included on the signs at the Belfast Grand Central Station is a hugely positive development.

"This is something that reflects the thriving Irish language community in Belfast and right across our island.

"I think that is really important that we have taken that step forward."