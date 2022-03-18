Biden thanked for US support for peace deal

During a virtual St Patrick’s Day meeting with the taoiseach, Mr Biden reaffirmed the US administration’s “unequivocal support” for the agreement.

Mr Biden, who identifies deeply with his own Irish heritage, was seated beside a traditional bowl of shamrock during the bilateral meeting.

He quoted Irish poet WB Yeats as he described the impact the Russian invasion of Ukraine has had on the world.

US President Joe Biden speaks at the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala at the National Building Museum in Washington DC during Taoiseach Micheal Martin visit to the US for St Patrick's Day

“All changed, changed utterly – a terrible beauty has been born,” he said.

Mr Biden said Irish leadership on the issue has been “noticeable and impressive”.

Both leaders condemned the invasion, with the Irish leader speaking about the need for a “unity of purpose”.

Mr Biden praised Ireland’s willingness to take in refugees, adding: “What Ireland is doing now, what you are doing, taking in Ukrainian refugees, speak so loudly about your principles.

“And it’s amazing and I want to publicly compliment you for it.I think you’ve already brought in over 7,000 or so refugees from Ukraine, and you’re prepared to do more, so thank you.”

Mr Martin praised America’s “steadfast support” for the Good Friday Agreement referencing how “important the Good Friday Agreement is in respect of stability and peace on the island of Ireland”.

He said: “Over the last number of days, as I’ve been here, we’ve also witnessed – once again – that two-way, very robust economic relationship between the United States and Ireland.”

Mr Martin, appearing virtually for the second year in a row due to a positive Covid-19 test, said it was unfortunate he and Mr Biden could not meet face to face.

“This year, we’re meeting virtually across the road, so we’re getting closer,” he joked.

Mr Biden has never been shy about his passion for Ireland, its history and its literature.

References to Irish poets pepper many of his speeches, with Mr Biden choosing to namecheck the late Eavan Boland during a speech at the Ireland Funds Gala dinner in Washington on Wednesday evening.

It was at the same event that the taoiseach was notified of the positive Covid-19 result just as he was due to speak.

Mr Martin appeared in good spirits during his appearance on-screen.