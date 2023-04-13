The US president was welcomed with sustained, rapturous applause as he entered the chamber in Dublin’s Leinster House to deliver a speech on Thursday.

Asking to be forgiven for his attempt at speaking the Irish language, he said “Ta me sa bhaile” (I am home).

Mr Biden is the fourth US president to address the Irish Parliament after John F Kennedy in 1963, Ronald Reagan in 1984 and Bill Clinton in 1995.

Joe Biden addressing the Oireachtas Eireann, the national parliament of Ireland, at Leinster House in Dublin

In his address Mr Biden praised the “enduring” strength of the Irish-US relationship as he promised “a future poised for unlimited shared possibilities”.

Big names in Irish politics and society congregated for the speech, as well as some members of the US Congress, a senator and Mr Biden’s sister Valerie and son Hunter.

Former Irish president Mary McAleese and ex-taoisigh Bertie Ahern and Enda Kenny were among those present, as was former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams.

Mr Biden spoke of the “precious” peace that must be “nurtured” in Northern Ireland as he suggested the UK should be working more closely with the Republic of Ireland to support the region.

US President Joe Biden receiving a standing ovation after addressing the Oireachtas Eireann, the national parliament of Ireland, at Leinster House in Dublin

Reflecting on discussions with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, he spoke of “how Ireland and the United States can work together with the United Kingdom and the European Union to support the people of Northern Ireland”.

Mr Biden said: “I think that the United Kingdom should be working closer with Ireland in this endeavour. Political violence must never be allowed again to take hold on this island.”

Representing Northern Ireland politicians were SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, Alliance chief Naomi Long and Sinn Fein’s Northern Ireland leader Michelle O’Neill.

Despite being invited, no unionist politicians attended.

The passionate address began with Mr Biden looking upwards and saying: “Well mom, you said it would happen.”

The speech contained numerous references to his family’s history and how his story is like that of so many other Irish Americans who left the island in search of a new life.

He told the crowd: “These stories are the very heart of what binds Ireland and America together. They speak to a history defined by our dreams, they speak to a present written by our shared responsibilities, and they speak to a future poised for unlimited shared possibilities.

“Today I’d like to reflect on the enduring strength of the connections between Ireland and the United States, a partnership for the ages.”

TDs and senators rose to their feet for a standing ovation as Mr Biden finished his speech.

Other special guests included Marie Heaney, widow of one of Mr Biden’s favourite poets Seamus Heaney.

The poet, who would have turned 84 on Thursday, was likely to be “looking down on us with his glasses nestled between his fingers and a hint of a smile on his face”, Dail speaker Sean O Fearghail said as he addressed those gathered before Mr Biden spoke.

Mr Biden then used the often-quoted “hope and history rhyme” line from Heaney’s The Cure At Troy.

The youngest person in attendance for the speech was baby Margot, daughter of Labour senator Rebecca Moynihan.

