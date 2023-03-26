It comes after a sign – in both English and Irish – was installed in the Mill Park area of Tobermore late last week. It was quickly replaced by two Union Flags in its place.

Anne Forde, who was elected in the Moyola DEA in 2014, believes the move was a waste of ratepayers' money and that she was unaware the installation was taking place.

“The Irish language sign went up without my knowledge and I didn't see any paperwork from the council that it was for happening,” she told the News Letter.

The bilingual sign that was erected in Mill Park, Tobermore.

“I received a few phone calls from residents who weren't consulted about it and the council should have known it wouldn't have gone down well in a unionist area.

“Tobermore is a predominantly unionist village and the sign is against their British identity.

“Residents have been wondering if the sign was installed ahead of the upcoming election in a bid to get me out.

“It has caused anger and uproar amongst those who live in Mill Park and they are concerned by the lack of consultation.

“The sign has disappeared and it was a waste of ratepayers' money as a sign was never for staying there.

“I will be speaking to the council this week and inquiring why the sign was put up without anyone knowing about it.”

TUV Moyola candidate Glenn Moore stated that Mid-Ulster Council “needs to wise up” after residents took matters into their own hands.

“The removal of Irish signage at Mill Park Tobermore is entirely predictable.

“When it was put up, I pointed out that it was neither needed nor wanted and would only serve to increase community tensions.

“The people of the village don’t speak Irish and have no desire to learn a language which has been weaponised by the republican movement for decades.

