Bins to go uncollected at Northern Ireland council as four-week strike set to go ahead on Monday

Mid Ulster Dstrict Council has said its services will be disrupted by the strike from July 25 until August 21 by members of the trade union Unite.

The union has been engaged in an industrial dispute across all 11 local councils for some time, and had taken strike action in various areas earlier this year as part of the dispute over pay and conditions.

Strike action had been due to go ahead at the Derry City and Strabane District Council from July 18 until August 14 but was called off following a last-minute pay offer from the council, which Unite has now recommended its members accept.

The strike in Mid Ulster, however, appeared well set to go ahead last night.

In a statement, the council claimed that it had made an improved offer “that fully demonstrated a commitment to supporting staff through the current cost of living crisis pressures they are facing.”.

The statement continued: “The localised industrial action decided upon by members of UNITE the Union will take place across a four-week period from Monday 25 July to Sunday 21 August, and will largely affect bin collection services and two leisure centres in Cookstown and Magherafelt.

“From Monday 25 July, bin collections will be heavily impacted.” The council said it expects dumps to remain open but this will be kept “under review”. Swimming pools and wimming lessons are also expected to be called off, with disruption also expected at gyms and fitness classes.