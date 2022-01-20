Blair blasts Boris over lack of plan to deal with Brexit

Traffic crossing the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland in the village of Bridgend, Co Donegal. (Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

The former prime minister said leaving the EU was one of three major challenges facing the UK, alongside the technological revolution and the transition to net zero, but the government did not have a proper strategic plan for dealing with any of them.

In an online address, he warned that without a radical shift in policy, the country would see an inexorable decline leading to a future that was “poorer, less prosperous and less powerful”.

“There is a gaping hole in the governing of Britain where new ideas should be,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Without a radical shift in policy, we face a steady, inexorable compound decline, similar to the 1960s and 1970s.

“It could be several years before we realise this, but with our present course, we are relegating ourselves to a league which is poorer, less prosperous and less powerful.”

On Brexit, he said the government’s own forecasts pointed to a long term drop of 4% in national income while the lack of a new regulatory strategy was exacerbating costs for business deepening the “economic hit”.

Meanwhile, a major American consultancy firm says that trade between NI and the Republic “surged” by between 48-60% in the first nine months of last year, and that the NI Protocol is having “an overall positive effect on the NI economy”.

In a report published this week, AECOM said 2021 has proven to be a “surprising” year in relation to the NI Protocol and how pronounced the effects have already been on trading patterns within the British Isles.

It said total exports from NI to the Republic surged by 60% to £2.4 billion in the first nine months of the year, while total imports from the Republic to NI surged by 48% to £2.1 billion in the same period.

The news will be seen by many unionists as confirming fears that the NI Protocol is strengthening economic ties with the Republic to compensate for NI businesses which are forced to sever ties with GB suppliers due to EU customs red tape.