Bloody Sunday trial: Doug Beattie of the UUP says time to turn focus on terrorists after not guilty verdict

Doug Beattie of the UUP has said that the focus should now turn on “those who directed terrorism” after the not guilty verdicts in the trial of Soldier F.

The former paratrooper had been charged with two counts of murder and five of attempted murder stemming from Bloody Sunday.

The judge at Belfast Crown Court was highly critical of the evidence used to prosecute him, saying it fell short of the standard required.

Mr Beattie, an MLA and former veteran, said: “This is not the verdict the families would have wanted, but it has been clear from the very start that the evidence, hearsay statements from two soldiers present at the time without legal representation, would never achieve the guilty verdict the families so desperately wanted.

Supporters of Soldier F outside Belfast Crown Court awaiting the verdict

"The question now needs to be asked: why was this show trial allowed to proceed in the first place when the evidence was so clearly flawed?

“Yet again, those who work in our justice system must answer questions; the lawyers for the families who raised their expectations over many years, knowing the evidence wouldn’t stand up in court, need to be challenged."

He went on to criticise the reliance on “hearsay evidence” in the case.

“Finally, the former SDLP MLA Colum Eastwood, who named soldier F using parliamentary privilege, must be challenged on what this achieved,” said Mr Beattie.

"It did nothing to advance the cause of the Bloody Sunday families but advanced the cause of hate against an innocent lance corporal.

"In simple terms, it was an unnecessary political stunt by the former SDLP leader.

“The poor planning, the lack of command, communication, and control; the failure in discipline has all been acknowledged time and time again.

"More money and time have been expended on Bloody Sunday than any other incidents during the Troubles, and it is now time to direct our attention to those who directed terrorism on that day in Londonderry, and beyond, and set the conditions for this awful incident.

"In the meantime, soldier F must be allowed to move on with his life after the not guilty verdict.