Bobby Storey funeral: Belfast City Council ratepayers still deeply worried that a repeat of ex-IRA leader's cremation could disrupt loved one's funerals, says former Lord Mayor

Belfast ratepayers are still deeply worried that a repeat of the cremation for former IRA leader Bobby Storey could disrupt their relatives' funerals, a former Lord Mayor has said.
By Philip Bradfield
Published 25th Oct 2023, 18:17 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2023, 18:21 BST
UUP Alderman Jim Rodgers was speaking after it was revealed that Belfast City Council's final legal bill surrounding Mr Storey’s funeral was almost £100,000.

Around 2,000 people lined the streets of west Belfast in June 2020 to pay their respects to Mr Storey at a time when strict Covid-19 rules on public gatherings were in place.

He was a former northern chairman of Sinn Fein and reportedly a former IRA director of intelligence.

The funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey on 30 June 2020. The funeral procession left the church before heading to Milltown Cemetery, where Gerry Adams gave an oration. Belfast City Council spent almost £100,000 on legal services defending its handling of the funeral. Photo Pacemaker PressThe funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey on 30 June 2020. The funeral procession left the church before heading to Milltown Cemetery, where Gerry Adams gave an oration. Belfast City Council spent almost £100,000 on legal services defending its handling of the funeral. Photo Pacemaker Press
The funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey on 30 June 2020. The funeral procession left the church before heading to Milltown Cemetery, where Gerry Adams gave an oration. Belfast City Council spent almost £100,000 on legal services defending its handling of the funeral. Photo Pacemaker Press

Among those who attended were senior Sinn Fein figures, including Stormont Executive ministers such as deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill whose responsibility it was to set the region’s coronavirus regulations.

The funeral became arguably the most controversial incident of the Covid-19 pandemic in Northern Ireland.

Belfast City Council faced criticism over its handling of the event as eight bereaved families did not get the same access to Roselawn Cemetery for the cremations of their loved ones as Mr Storey's relatives .

The council apologised to the families and offered them compensation, but refused to say how much.

The BBC reported this week that £94,171.99 was spent on legal fees to deal with the controversy.

Alderman Rodgers said: "I still have people complaining bitterly to me about what happened and seeking assurances that if they have a loved one who is going to be buried or cremated that this will never ever happen again.

"It was exceptionally, very badly handled and must never be allowed to happen again. It has caused a terrible lot of heartache to many families and my thoughts and prayers go out to them.”

DUP Group Leader on Belfast City Council, Sarah Bunting, said Sinn Fein showed arrogance in how it handled the funeral.

“Sinn Fein showed no regard for public health when they brought thousands of people onto the streets for Bobby Storey’s funeral and a political rally in Milltown Cemetery," she said.

Sinn Fein’s arrogance and belief that they should be exempt from the rules which govern everyone else has now also cost the ratepayers of Belfast nearly £100,000. Sinn Fein didn’t care about the impact their actions had on the efforts against Covid-19 at the time, but we will wait to see if there is any apology for the costs which will ultimately come out of the pockets of households and businesses across Belfast.”

A credible source has now told the News Letter that six families whose funerals were disrupted were offered around £5000 each as compensation, and all but one accepted it.

A spokeswoman for Belfast City Council declined to comment on the claim.

Instead she reissued a statement from earlier this week which recognised the hurt caused and the public's right to information.

“The council must however also respect the privacy of those affected and cannot release information which could be considered a breach of confidence," it said.

Alderman Rodgers said that the PSNI had invited two senior police officers from England to look into its handling of the funeral but that he was not aware of their findings ever being made public.The PSNI was invited to respond.