In Belfast, Sinn Fein Lord Mayor Tina Black opened a book of condolence at city hall.

In Newry, Mourne and Down District Council chairperson Michael Savage of the SDLP signed a book of condolence along with Alan Lewis, Danny Kennedy and David Taylor of the UUP.

The book is also available to sign online.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council chair Michael Savage of the SDLP along with Alan Lewis, Danny Kennedy and David Taylor of the UUP

Mr Savage said: “David Trimble was a man of principle who worked with Seamus Mallon to put all our people before politics and lead us down the path to peace.

“His lasting legacy is the key role he played in taking us from a place of violence to a normalised society.

“The Good Friday Agreement would not have happened without him and this is widely acknowledged by all sections of our community.”

Mayor of Derry and Strabane Council, Sinn Fein’s Sandra Duffy, also opened a book of condolence in the Guildhall in Londonderry.

She said: “David Trimble played a pivotal role in paving the way for peace, and used his influence to change attitudes and perceptions that fuelled hatred and mistrust here at a time when it was needed most.

“He was undoubtedly courageous in his determination to bring about change, when many within his own community opposed his views.

“He took personal risks to secure a better future for others, and saw the value of dialogue and compromise when it came to achieving the shared objective of enduring peace.

“He leaves behind him a legacy which will secure him a prominent position in the history of this place for many years to come.

“I felt it was important to open a book of condolence today to allow people from all sides of the community to record their own tributes to David Trimble and his role in promoting unity and cohesion across the North.”

An online book of condolence has been opened by Mid Ulster District Council in memory of Lord Trimble.

Chair of the council, Sinn Fein councillor Cora Corry, said: “His courage in the peace process and his contribution to the creation of the Good Friday Agreement cannot be understated. He leaves a legacy for us all.”

In the district of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Lord Mayor Paul Greenfield has opened an online book of condolence.

An online book of condolence has also been opened on behalf of Ards and North Down Borough Council by the Mayor of Ards and North Down, Alliance councillor Karen Douglas, who expressed her deep sympathy and condolences following the passing of Lord Trimble.