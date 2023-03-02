Boris Johnson allies furious as partygate investigator Sue Gray plans to join Sir Keir Starmer's office

The Labour leader was “delighted” that the senior civil servant plans to “accept the role subject to the normal procedures”, his party said.

Ms Gray, who ran a pub in Newry in the 1980s with her husband Bill Conlon, a country and western singer from Co Down, had been one of the shortlisted candidates to succeed David Sterling when he stepped down as head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service in August 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The circumstances of her resignation as second permanent secretary in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities – accepted with “immediate effect” yesterday – will be reviewed.

File photo dated 13/6/202 of senior civil servant Sue Gray who has quit the Cabinet Office and is reportedly set to take up a role as Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff. Issue date: Thursday March 2, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Gray. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Ms Gray's investigation into law-breaking parties held in Downing Street during Mr Johnson's leadership played a key role in his downfall as prime minister.

A Labour Party spokesman said: “The Labour Party has offered Sue Gray the role of chief of staff to the Leader of the Opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand she hopes to accept the role subject to the normal procedures. Keir Starmer is delighted she is hoping to join our preparations for government and our mission to build a better Britain.”

Under the civil service code, officials of Ms Gray's seniority must wait a minimum of three months before taking up outside employment.

The move will be scrutinised by Parliament's anti-corruption watchdog, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), before advising the prime minister on whether the move is “unsuitable”.

Rishi Sunak will make the final ruling over the rules. Acoba does not have the power to block an appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arch Johnson loyalists were outraged after Sky News first reported the move, with Jacob Rees-Mogg saying: “So much for an impartial civil service, the Gray report now looks like a left-wing stitch up against a Tory prime minister.”