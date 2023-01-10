Boris Johnson apparently erased from Business Secretary Grant Shapps tweet

Grant Shapps, tweeting in advance of the rocket launch from Spaceport Cornwall, spoke of his delight at backing the first-ever launch of a satellite from European soil. However, it was the photo that accompanied the tweet that drew the most attention, which appeared to show Mr Shapps enjoying a solitary visit to Spaceport in Cornwall.

Social media users were quick to notice that Mr Johnson appeared to have been digitally erased, or photoshopped, from the photo. An identical photo remains on the Number 10 Flickr account, dated June 9 2021.

It shows the then-Conservative leader, brow furrowed and arm raised, wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words: "Prime Minister." Mr Johnson and Mr Shapps are stood side by side in Cornwall during a visit to LauncherOne.

Screen grab from the Twitter feed of @Goosey30111568 showing Grant Shapps, tweeting in advance of a rocket launch from Spaceport Cornwall (right). The photo that accompanied the tweet appeared to show Mr Shapps enjoying a solitary visit to Spaceport in Cornwall. Social media users were quick to notice that Mr Johnson appeared to have been digitally erased, or photoshopped, from the original photo (left). Issue date: Tuesday January 10, 2023.

A launch attempt on Tuesday morning ended in failure after suffering an "anomaly" during the flight. After taking off from Cornwall, the Virgin Orbit plane flew to 35,000ft over the Atlantic Ocean where it jettisoned the rocket containing nine small satellites towards space. Organisers of the Start Me Up mission said the rocket - with a variety of civil and defence applications - failed to orbit.

After the launch failed, Mr Shapps told Sky News: "Space is difficult. Everyone's used to seeing rockets which explode from Japan, what have you. "The great thing about this technology is that no-one was harmed. The pilots came back in the aircraft.

"It didn't work. I've no doubt that they'll pick themselves up, dust themselves off and they'll go again once they find out what exactly went wrong with it." Mr Shapps did not know the time schedule for another possible attempt. "It was a big moment nonetheless yesterday," he added.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has been contacted for comment.