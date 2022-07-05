Unionists were watching carefully to see what any potential leadership change might mean, with key government legislation currently making its way through Parliament to amend the Northern Ireland Protocol and undo the serious damage its critics say it has done to the union.

The resignations come as Mr Johnson’s handling of the row over scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher became the latest issue to raise questions over his judgment. A humiliating apology from the Prime Minister was unable to prevent the departure of the pair.

Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding: “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

Ex-Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, during a media briefing in Downing Street last year. Sunak and Javid have resigned after the Prime Minister was forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the Chris Pincher row. Photo: Toby Melville/PA Wire

Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donalson told the News Letter last night the leadership of the Conservative Party and those who occupy cabinet positions is a matter for that party.

“Our focus remains on working to see the removal of the Irish Sea border brought about through the NI Protocol,” he said. “Every day it remains, it is undermining our economy and constitution.”

“Not one unionist MP or MLA supports the Protocol. The legislation, making its legislative journey through Parliament, is important in seeing the removal of the Protocol and is necessary if we are to see solid foundations upon which to re-establish devolved government in NI.”

But TUV leader Jim Allister said the situation clearly illustrated why unionists should not go back into Stormont while the NI Protocol bill has only just begun to make its way through Parliament.

“The peril and uncertainty facing Boris Johnstone’s premiership is confirmation in itself of the folly it would be for unionists to act on the mere start of Protocol legislation, which might never survive a change of Tory leadership,” he said.

Alliance MP Stephen Farry said: “This has been the most politically extreme and disingenuous government in my lifetime. It is nice to see some Cabinet Ministers finding their voice. But they have all enabled Johnson for years. Everyone can see what he is like. And of course Johnson must resign as PM forthwith.”

People Before Profit leader Gerry Carroll MLA said the resigning Cabinet Ministers deserve no plaudits.

“Sajid Javid claims his resignation is ‘in good conscience’, but his real motive is to flee Boris’ sinking ship,” he said. “Despite publicly backing and defending Boris in the recent vote of no-confidence, Javid and Sunak know time is up for their Prime Minister and they are acting to save their political careers. Javid and Sunak are responsible for some of the most deplorable aspects of the pandemic so any claim to be guided by conscience is difficult to believe.”