Bim Afolami, the MP for Hitchin and Harpenden, followed the Chancellor and the Health Secretary with his resignation, after Boris Johnson apologised for his handling of the row over scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

Mr Afolami said on Talk TV’s The News Desk with Tom Newton-Dunn: “(After) recent allegations about the former deputy chief whip and other things that have happened over recent weeks, I just don’t think the Prime Minister any longer has, not just my support, but he doesn’t have, I don’t think, the support of the party, or indeed the country any more.

“I think for that reason he should step down.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conservative Party vice chair Bim Afolami speaking on Talk TV where he resigned his position following the resignation of two senior cabinet ministers, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid. Issue date: Friday June 24, 2022. PA Photo.

Mr Afolami said he was “probably not” the party’s vice chairman “after having said that”.

Confirming he would be resigning, he continued: “I think you have to resign because I can’t serve under the Prime Minister – but I say that with regret because I think this Government has done some great things.

“I think the Prime Minister has a strong legacy in a huge range of areas, but I just think that when you’ve lost trust of people, and the Prime Minister asked at the confidence vote to be given time to instil that trust, I took that as many others did in the party.

“But I think it’s become clear, particularly after losing the support of two of his closest cabinet colleagues, that I think the time has come for him to stand down.”

Boris Johnson has been left reeling following the resignations of chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid.

Their resignations mean that 28 ministers have quit from Mr Johnson’s Government since he took office.

Will they be the first of a wave of resignations from his Cabinet?

Here is a list of those who have resigned on Tuesday, and those who have given their support for the Prime Minister:

Rishi Sunak, chancellor

Resigned as his approach and that of the Prime Minister are “fundamentally too different”.

Sajid Javid, health secretary

Resigned as the British people “expect integrity from their government”.

Dominic Raab, Justice Secretary

Staying, according to a source who said that he is “loyal”.

Alister Jack, Scotland Secretary

Staying, saying in a statement that he was “sorry to see good colleagues resign”, but “I fully support the Prime Minister”.

Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary

Staying, according to statement provided to Sky News.

Nadine Dorries, Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Secretary

Staying, writing on Twitter that she was “100 (emoji) behind Boris Johnson, the PM who consistently gets all the big decisions right”.

Liz Truss, Foreign Secretary

Staying, according to an ally who said she was “100% behind the PM”.

Priti Patel, Home Secretary

Staying, according to an ally who said “she’s staying”.

Suella Braverman, Attorney General

Staying, according to statement provided to Sky News.

Ben Wallace, Defence Secretary