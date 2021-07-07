Last month Prime Minister Johnson was asked by new DUP leader, Sir. Jeffrey Donaldson whether article six of the Act of Union 1800 had been impliedly repealed when the Northern Ireland Protocol was approved by the House of Commons.

"The Prime Minister answered emphatically 'no'," said Mr. Wilson.

"Last Thursday in the High Court, responding to a case made by the government's lawyers, that the NI Protocol was not in conflict with the Act of Union, because article six, which guaranteed equal trade across the United Kingdom had been impliedly repealed when the withdrawal act was passed through the House of Commons, Mr. Justice Colton agreed that indeed article six of the Act of Union had been overridden by the passing of the withdrawal acts here in the House of Commons."

Mr. Wilson went on to highlight the difference between the answer given by Mr. Johnson in response to Sir. Jeffrey Donaldson's question on June 23 and the details presented in court by the government's legal team.

"Now, here's the point, Mr. Speaker, the government's case was approved, presented and argued before the Prime Minister gave the answer to my colleague in the House of Commons and that answer therefore must have been a misleading answer to the house and I want to know whether the Prime Minister can be called to apologise for inadvertently misleading the house and secondly, outline what steps he intends to take to undo the damage which the change in the Act of Union has caused constitutionally and economically in Northern Ireland."

The Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, responded telling Mr. Wilson there was very little he could do.

"The honourable member raises the issue of legal interpretation which are not a matter for the chair.

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, pictured leaving the House of Commons as DUP MP Sammy Wilson is on his feet criticising the Prime Minister for an answer he gave to Sir. Jeffrey Donaldson last month.

"He will know too the Speaker is not responsible for ministers' answers.

"The Prime Minister will have heard the honourable gentleman's comments.

"If the Prime Minister believes his answer requires a correction there are processes by which one can make this happen although he may take a different to view to the honourable member about the facts of the case.

"In any event, the honourable member has put his point on the record, and I am sure he will find other ways of pursuing this.

"I don't think it's the end of the matter for now but it is just for this moment."

