The Cabinet Office had been given until 4pm to comply with a High Court ruling to hand over the unredacted documents.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “All requisite material has been handed over.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government had fought the request from inquiry chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett to release the documents, arguing it should not have to hand over material that is “unambiguously irrelevant”.

Former PM Boris Johnson

But the Cabinet Office’s argument was dismissed by Lord Justice Dingemans and Mr Justice Garnham last week, who said the fact an order for material would produce “some irrelevant documents” did not “invalidate” it or mean it “cannot be lawfully exercised”.

They said Lady Hallett should be able to examine the documents and if she agrees they are “obviously irrelevant” to her inquiry, she will return them.

One complication has been the WhatsApp messages on the former prime minister’s old phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad