News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school

Boris Johnson’s messages handed to Covid-19 inquiry after Government court defeat

Boris Johnson’s notebooks, WhatsApp messages and diaries have been handed over to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry after the Government lost its bid to prevent their release.
By David Hughes, PA Political Editor
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:38 BST- 1 min read

The Cabinet Office had been given until 4pm to comply with a High Court ruling to hand over the unredacted documents.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “All requisite material has been handed over.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Government had fought the request from inquiry chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett to release the documents, arguing it should not have to hand over material that is “unambiguously irrelevant”.

Former PM Boris JohnsonFormer PM Boris Johnson
Former PM Boris Johnson
Most Popular

But the Cabinet Office’s argument was dismissed by Lord Justice Dingemans and Mr Justice Garnham last week, who said the fact an order for material would produce “some irrelevant documents” did not “invalidate” it or mean it “cannot be lawfully exercised”.

They said Lady Hallett should be able to examine the documents and if she agrees they are “obviously irrelevant” to her inquiry, she will return them.

One complication has been the WhatsApp messages on the former prime minister’s old phone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was advised to stop using it on security grounds in May 2021 after it emerged his number had been freely available online for 15 years.

Related topics:GovernmentBoris JohnsonPrime Minister