UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler

The UUP deputy leader was commenting after details of his application for the vacant NI Commissioner for Children and Young People (NICCY) post was leaked to the media.

Mr Butler was shortlisted for the role but was informed last week that he had been unsuccessful.

He has been an Ulster Unionist MLA for Lagan Valley since 2016.

Speaking to the News Letter on Monday, Mr Butler said he was disappointed at the breach of confidence, and said he believes it was probably malicious.

"There is nobody meant it for good, that’s for sure. Whoever put it out there meant it to discomfit but thankfully it hasn’t been picked up like that,” he said.

“For anybody, especially in public office, or at any leadership level anywhere… this would make anyone think twice about applying for something for fear of being ‘outed’.

"This is a political appointment – it is run from The Executive Office [at Stormont].

"Normally the first and deputy first ministers appoint from a panel [of suitable applicants], but because we don’t have them, the Secretary of State appoints.”

Mr Butler added: "So NICCY have nothing to do with it. The only offices that have anything to do with it are the TEO and the Northern Ireland Office, and then there’s anybody I would tell obviously, and that’s it.

"Very few people close to me knew.”

Mr Butler said told the BBC his application did not indicate a dissillusionment with politics.