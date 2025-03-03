A former IRA leader who was himself almost disappeared by the terror group says that being on the receiving end helped him realise that the practise was "a war crime" that "should never have happened".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co Tyrone man Brendan Hughes believes the IRA intended to make him one of the Disappeared – killing him and burying him in a secret grave.

In a two part series the former IRA leader told BBC Spotlight that the IRA campaign which claimed almost 1,800 lives was a "total waste" of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hughes said the IRA passed a death sentence on him in 1975 after he carried out an armed robbery for personal gain.

Brendan Hughes from County Tyrone was an active IRA leader in the 1970s. Photo: BBC

"Suddenly you realise the position that other people were in, the position that you had been putting people in all these years, that there was a threat over their very existence.

"I didn't want to be disappeared. I never agreed with that.

"The disappearing of people is a war crime. It should never have happened."

Hughes was involved in several robberies on behalf of the IRA in the early 1970s

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He tried to steal more money to buy his way out of the death sentence but was captured by Gardaí and jailed for 20 years.

He detailed his planning of a helicopter hijacking which freed three republicans from Mountjoy Prison in 1973.

"I'm telling my story to tell people who I am, what I am and where I am today, and where I am today, I would not do any of those things," he said.

"I'm not prepared to lift one finger in a violent way ever again. Never will.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I see war as the most futile and destructive thing that man ever created."

Hughes, who is now in his late 70s, now reflects on those impacted by his actions.

"I didn't give a great deal of thought to the bank man [manager] that I put a gun to his head," he said. "I was a guy out there in pursuit of a cause. I must have mentally terrified a lot of people."

He added: "But now I realize that doing my job wasn't just doing my job, and had long term implications for ordinary, innocent and decent people."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former IRA leader said he wants to engage with a truth commission.

"It wasn't worth leaving one family without a father or a brother or a sister," he said of the IRA campaign.

"It was a total waste, absolute total waste of energy, of life, of resources," he said.

His interview comes amid government efforts to repeal the controversial Legacy Act, Introduced by the previous Conservative government, which offered a conditional amnesty to perpetrators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The High Court in Belfast later ruled parts of the legislation would breach the European Convention on Human Rights.

Hughes said he would engage with a truth commission - if there were no repercussions.

"I'm prepared to sit down with anyone, anytime, anywhere and talk about this – in the right forum.

"If the victims say that's the forum and there's no repercussions for anyone for doing this, that's where I want to be.

"The first requisition for reconciliation is truth," he said.