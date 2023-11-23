Brexit campaigner Ben Habib says he doesn't see how the Government could satisfy DUP demands on Irish Sea Border

Ben Habib – who took part in a legal case against the NI Protocol – says fundamental changes can’t be made to the Irish Sea border and that the DUP leader is running out of time.

Ben Habib - who was involved in a legal case against the NI Protocol - says he can't see how Chris Heaton-Harris could give "any sort of satisfaction" on Sir Jeffrey's call on customs processes. Photo: Pacemaker.

The former Brexit Party MEP also told the News Letter he doesn’t see how the government could give ‘any satisfaction’ on the DUP’s ask for the removal of ‘unnecessary’ customs processes between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Mr Habib said that he believes the area the DUP will be trying to clarify with the government is on trade in the other direction – from NI to the mainland. However, he argues that without the EU at the table, very little can be changed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think what Jeffrey is going to be trying to get is some kind of confirmation that checks won’t take place on goods moving from NI to GB. But even there, I would be really surprised if he gets anything that’s concrete because it breaches the Protocol and WTO regulations", he said.

Mr Habib added: "But the biggest and most important point is – how do you get a deal without the EU being at the table?”

“You can’t make changes to it [the Windsor Framework] without the EU being a party – because we would be operating in breach of an international treaty. I think the area that the DUP is seeking to clarify is goods moving from Northern Ireland to GB. It’s to ensure the claim that businesses in NI will have equal access to the single market and to Great Britain. Under international WTO regulations – you have to have checks going both ways.

"I think Jeffrey is running out of time – if he hasn’t already run out of time – to get a deal. This is a lame duck government”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson asking the Secretary of State to remove unnecessary “customs processes” – he said “I don’t see how Chris Heaton-Harris could give any sort of satisfaction on that.”