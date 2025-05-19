UK food security has been "dealt a blow once again" in the UK's latest deal to allow EU vessels to fish in British waters, south Down fishermen have said.

The comments come after it emerged that European fishing vessels could be given a further 12 years of access to British waters as part of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's “reset” of relationships with Brussels.

A late-night deal was struck with the European Union ahead of Monday’s major summit with Brussels chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa.

It is claimed that the deal means European vessels will enjoy the same post-Brexit access they have had to UK waters until 2038, 12 years after the current arrangement expires.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at a press conference at the end of the UK-EU Summit at Lancaster House, in central London on Monday May 19, 2025. PA Photo.

It is also reported that there will be no change to current access to fish for UK fishermen and no reduction in the British quota or increase in the quota the EU.

However south Down - and Scottish - fishermen contested these reports and expressed concern and even “horror” at the deal.

Brian Chambers, Director of the Kilkeel-based Anglo North Ireland Fish Producers Organisation (ANIFPO), told the News Letter he has not yet seen the fine details - but he has still drawn a firm conclusion.

“Once again the fishing industry has been let down by the Government," he said.

Fishing vessels in Kilkeel harbour. Local fishing representatives say that UK food security has been 'dealt a blow once again' in the UK's latest deal to allow EU vessels to fish in British waters.

"As fishermen face continued spacial squeeze from all directions, the Government seems content to compound the difficulties already facing the industry, which reaffirms how little our Government value our industry and our coastal communities which depend on a thriving fishing industry.”

Trevor McKee, chairman of the Northern Ireland Fish Producers Organisation, which represents fishermen in Kilkeel, Ardglass and Portavogie, drew a similar conclusion.

"It's not very clear what has actually happened yet, other than that Starmer has caved into the EU once again - giving a 12 year deal - no less - to Spain and France on access to UK waters," he said.

"Over the years, successive UK Governments have dealt away the fishing industry. But in the bigger picture of UK food security, we now may be losing a bit of our quotas again, a bit of our grounds again, with more extensive fishing from Europe. UK food security has been dealt a blow once again."

After Brexit, he said, fishermen in Kilkeel and the rest of Northern Ireland lost access to Irish Fishing waters - but Irish fishermen retained full rights to British waters, he said.

What NI did gain, he said, was a "Brexit dividend" of less than 5% more fishing quotas - but it was insignificant as part of the whole deal, he said.

Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, said the deal was "a horror show for Scottish fishermen"

She added: “It is clear that Sir Keir Starmer made the whole deal on the backs of our fishermen and coastal communities, granting EU vessels 12 years of continuous access to UK waters at the last minute in order secure other objectives."

The Scottish Government criticised UK ministers for the inclusion of fisheries in the deal without its approval – an area where responsibility is devolved to Holyrood.