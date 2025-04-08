Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sir Reg Empey has rounded on the DUP and TUV for their support for Brexit in 2016, saying they should recognise the current issues regarding tariffs stem from the decision to quit the EU.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UUP peer and former party leader said "the people who are railing the most against the Protocol and Windsor Framework are the people who led us into this in the first place".

The TUV hit back, accusing Lord Empey of lacking “clarity” in his vision of who is to blame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The issue of the Protocol / Windsor Framework has emerged into the spotlight once again in the last week thanks to Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on goods entering the USA from across the world.

Sir Reg Empey has been a long-term critic of those unionist parties which advocated Brexit. Picture Mark Marlow/pacemaker press

A general rate of 10% applies to goods coming from the UK (including Northern Ireland), and 20% for goods coming from the EU.

But it is expected that both the EU and UK will respond with tariffs on US goods – and it looks likely that Northern Ireland will be forced to follow the EU’s presumably higher rate, not the UK’s.

It would be another example of Northern Ireland diverging from the rest of the UK due to the Protocol / Windsor Framework – in fact, Lord Empey said it "could very well be" the most serious example to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The EU imposes tariffs on the US, we're going to get caught up in that," said Lord Empey, adding that "serious, serious trouble" could be coming Northern Ireland's way depending how the EU retaliates.

"Let's say the EU retaliated with a 20% tariff [on goods coming from the US]. And at the present moment, the UK government hasn't imposed any tariffs.

"The differentiation between the two would have serious problems for people. It's further differentiation between what we'd have to apply and what GB would have to apply. It's quite significant.

"It all goes back to 2016. We can't re-write history. But you'll be well aware my party warned on numerous occasions that this all wasn't worked out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The negotiation was dreadful, and it has made a significant difference which will grow over time – that's perfectly clear now. It wasn't thought out. We weren't prepared. And that's unravelling before our eyes.

"The people who are railing the most against the Protocol and Windsor Framework are the people who led us into this in the first place."

He was referring to those unionists who advocated for Vote Leave in 2016 such as the DUP and TUV.

"There hasn't been one scintilla of recognition from those people of the damage this has done,” he told the News Letter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They may argue that the UK got a 10% hit [on goods going to the USA] compared to the EU's 20%, and that was a benefit of Brexit. But that'll be short lived, because if the EU retaliates, we're going to be caught up in it and it still leaves us in serious difficulty.

"I've no particular love for the EU, but at least I think we owed it to people to have a negotiating position that made sense.

"There's no point in shouting 'betrayal'. Did they seriously believe for one minute that the Cameron government was going to put a border on the island?"

Those advocating Brexit had been "driving round the country saying how wonderful things will be... you only have to look out the window and talk to some of our businesses to see how wonderful it is".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A TUV spokesman hit back, saying: “The vote to leave the EU was a national vote put to a national referendum. Voters were asked if the UK should leave the EU. No one was asked if Great Britain should leave the EU and leave Northern Ireland behind.

"As a champion of the Belfast Agreement, surely Lord Empey would expect its provision that Northern Ireland will remain a member of the UK unless its people decide otherwise? Surely they should have a right to take part in national decisions and a right to expect them to be honoured?

"Let’s remember that Lord Trimble was very clear on this matter and placed the blame for the Protocol where it belonged. It is a shame that Lord Empey does not see the issues with similar clarity.”