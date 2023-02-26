Brexiteer Tory MPs say the DUP must be happy with any deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol before they will back it

Mark Francois, chairman of the European Research Group (ERG) of anti-EU Tory MPs, gave that pledge of backing to Northern Ireland’s largest unionist party on Sky's Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme ​

With the ability of European judges to rule on disputes involving European Union laws in Northern Ireland a particular bugbear for Tory Eurosceptics, Mr Francois said that "less of a role" for the Luxembourg court was "not enough" of a concession.

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunal is likely to face anger within his party if he does not give Parliament a vote on what he comes back from Brussels with.

The Brexiteer Tory MP Mark Francois warned that any attempt by Downing Street to "bludgeon" a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol "through the House of Commons without a vote of any kind would be incredibly unwise"

His deputy Dominic Raab was yesterday reluctant to commit to giving MPs a vote

The Justice Secretary, facing a number of questions on whether a vote would take place, told Sky: "I think, inevitably, Parliament will find a way to have its say."

The Prime Minister is keen for his party to unite if there is a vote, to avoid him being in a position where he would have to rely on Labour votes, with Sir Keir Starmer's party offering Mr Sunak its backing if he fixes the major protocol obstacles.

But Mr Francois said that, without the DUP's support for any protocol deal, the revisions are "simply not going to fly", leading to speculation that the ERG could also withhold voting in favour.

All eyes on the DUP which two years ago set out seven tests that had to be met before it would endorse any deal with the EU.

