British Irish Council summit has kicked off in Fermanagh

Cabinet minister Michael Gove and Taoiseach Micheal Martin were among politicians being hosted at the event by Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

It is taking place in her home constituency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British Irish Council summit (clockwise from left) Chief Minister of Jersey Senator John Le Fondre, First Minister Arlene Foster, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis, Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, Chief Minister of the Isle of Man Howard Quayle and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill at the British Irish Council summit in Lough Erne Resort in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh.

Ahead of the discussions, Mrs Foster welcomed the participants to “wonderful Fermanagh”.

“I am just really pleased that we can have this British Irish Council in person,” she said.

Ms O’Neill added: “We’re absolutely delighted to be hosting the BIC meeting here today and it is absolutely brilliant to see people in the place and have face to face conversations again.

“We have a lot to talk about with Covid recovery, we are struggling with the same challenges, our society are all facing the same challenges, so it’s really important that we learn from each other and plan for the future.”

---

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe