Dedicated lines for British passport holders at UK airports would lead to longer queues, according to a Home Office minister.

Analysis showed such a move would “have a negative impact on border fluidity”, Labour frontbencher Lord Hanson of Flint told Parliament.

He was responding to a call by prominent Brexiteer Baroness Hoey for UK citizens to have their own entry point, arguing it was “a principle about people coming back into their own country”.

Lord Hanson said: “The Home Office has previously reviewed the potential for the introduction of UK-only queues, most recently during the period when the UK left the EU.

“Analysis conducted has found that it would have a negative impact on border fluidity. However, we keep our border systems under review.”

But pressing the minister to publish the assessment, Lady Hoey added: “I wonder if he agrees that it is not really about length of queues and waiting times, it is a principle about people coming back into their own country, just as happens all over world. Will he look again at this?

“UK citizens coming in should be given their own British entry point, unlike what is happening at the moment.”

But in reply, Lord Hanson said: “If we had a British-only queue, we would have longer queues for British citizens. That is not what I want to see.”

Labour former minister Lord Foulkes of Cumnock argued that as a prominent Brexit campaigner, Lady Hoey had “a bit of a brass neck” in asking the question.

Referring to a metal necklace she was wearing, he added: “She is appropriately wearing the right jewellery to show it.”

But in a slapdown to his backbench colleague, Lord Hanson said: “I know that he will reflect on his comments and understand that the politics that may divide us do not go down to what individuals wear in the chamber. I hope that he can accept that.”

The minister added: “Lady Hoey took a principled stand on Brexit. It is a stand that I disagreed with. I voted and campaigned for Remain, but she took that stand and won.

“There are consequences to that Brexit agreement that the Government are currently looking at.”

He went on: “The differences between Lady Hoey and me are stark, but I hope we can deal with them in a civilised manner.”

Cobra Beer founder and independent crossbencher Lord Bilimoria said: “We are one of the few countries that do not have exit checks. In most other countries, you scan your passport when you leave the country as well.

“Would that not be a good idea from a security point of view in having control over our borders and immigration and, for example, students coming in and out? It would help us to be on top of the figures.”

Lord Hanson said: “That is an extremely sensible suggestion and one that I advocated 15 years ago when we were in government in 2009-10 and looking at that issue.”

He added: “It is important that we know who comes in and goes out. One of our current migration challenges is people overstaying, so a main focus for the Government is how we can reduce that impact and make sure that people are in the UK legally at all times.”

Meanwhile, Conservative peer Lord Moylan questioned the operation of the Common Travel Area with Ireland.

He said: “When I fly from an Irish airport into Heathrow, I do not get asked to present my passport on arrival, in compliance with the Common Travel Area arrangements of which we are a member.

“However, when I take a direct flight from a British airport to an Irish airport, I am required to queue up and show my passport.

“Has the minister recently had discussions with the Irish government about whether they are fulfilling their obligations under the Common Travel Area in a fully reciprocal way?”

Lord Hanson said: “My understanding is that for movement between Ireland and the UK there is currently no border control.”

