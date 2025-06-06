Brought together by surviving IRA bombs, the time Sir Ken Bloomfield and Margaret Thatcher shared sympathies - despite the Prime Minister's famous distaste for civil servants

Sir Ken Bloomfield, pictured in 2008. Pic: Brian Little

Sir Ken Bloomfield, who will be buried next week, would on occasion remark on the time he and his family survived an IRA bomb attack on their home in leafy Co Down village Crawfordsburn.

Friends and colleagues would often remark on the fortitude of the former head of Northern Ireland’s Civil Service in the wake of the 1988 incident. Targeted because of his high-profile role, he was unbowed and vowed to continue as a leading public servant – and in later years, referred to his period in Crawfordsburn as the happiest time of his life.

When he spoke of the attack, however, it often wasn’t the violence of the day that sprang to his mind, but the time he shared sympathies with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher over their shared personal experiences of republican terrorist violence – and how his attempt to introduce a little levity to the situation didn’t crack the Iron Lady.

Speaking to the News Letter in 2013, Sir Ken remembered that the Prime Minister had always been a touch frosty when their duties had brought them into contact; the outworking, he surmised, of Mrs Thatcher’s legendary distaste for most of the Civil Service generally. Soon after the September 1988 attack on his home, however, he was introduced to another side of her.

Sir Kenneth Bloomfield with Margaret Thatcher.

“In the immediate aftermath, I had made it clear that I would carry on my work as a public servant regardless, and I was gratified to receive letters supportive of my stance both from Margaret Thatcher herself and from [head of the Civil Service in Whitehall] Robin Butler on behalf of the whole Cabinet,” he stated.

"As chance would have it, the Thatchers were due to visit Northern Ireland again shortly thereafter; when [my wife] Elizabeth and I arrived we were told that the visitors would like a private conversation with us, and this took place in a bedroom commonly used by Royal visitors.

“The Prime Minister had, of course, had an all too similar escape from harm at Brighton in 1984 and could not possibly have been more sympathetic and supportive. Emboldened by the informality, I could not resist telling of an experience which had seemed quite funny even on that most trying day.

“When we had been checked out in hospital, I had returned to the Ballymullan Road to find at the head of the drive a fresh-faced young man of the bomb squad in moon boots and full protective gear. “Wouldn’t mind having another look around, sir, if you're game for it”. As we walked down towards the wreckage of our home, the sun came up. “Anyhow,” said the young soldier, “lovely day you've got for it, sir”. Not the faintest flicker of a smile crossed the Prime Ministerial countenance.”

Sir Kenneth Bloomfield at the launch of his book 'A Tragedy of Errors' at Queens University Belfast in 2009. Pic: Bernie Brown

Yet despite the terror attack Sir Ken, who passed away last weekend at the age of 94, still recalled life in the village as his happiest time.

He told the News Letter: “More than anything, I love swimming in the sea. When we lived at Crawfordsburn, I’d swim every morning from April to late September, and it was the happiest time of my life.”