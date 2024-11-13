Bryson slams DUP councillors for 'failing to scrutinise let alone challenge' council over flag policy

A court recently overturned a council motion to limit the flying of the Union Flag after an appeal by Jamie Bryson

Jamie Bryson says there are “serious questions” for the DUP leadership on a local council, after the loyalist campaigner had an Alliance motion to reduce the flying of the Union Flag at war memorials overturned.

Last week, a judge ruled against Ards and North Down Borough council over its flag policy after Mr Bryson judicially challenged the move.

Unnamed Alliance councillors had brought a call-in motion to overturn a majority vote to the fly the flag 365 days per year.

The loyalist activist’s win in court has prompted him to question the effectiveness of the elected unionist councillors. He told the News Letter the DUP are the largest party in Bangor’s City Hall “yet have time and again failed on the most straightforward of issues for example Protocol implementation and failing to scrutinise let alone challenge the unlawful Alliance call-in on an issue as fundamental a the Union flag at War memorials”.

Mr Bryson accused the DUP leadership on council of giving “patently wrong” advice to others and misunderstanding the relevant processes. “This is deeply worrying; ultimately the call in floundered on something as basic as checking it was within five working days. There wasn’t a single unionist councillor who thought to check the definition of working days in the Standing Orders and then take out a calendar and count five of them.

“The DUP leadership on council think they are smarter than the average cat, but in truth they are wandering around like misguided kittens. They really need to pull their socks up”, he said.

Cllr Stephen McIlveen, leader of the council’s DUP group said: “The DUP has always felt it was appropriate for the Union Flag to be flown beside our War Memorials and supported efforts to secure that outcome.

“We recognise also however that we should strive to avoid bringing the commemoration of those who fought and paid the ultimate sacrifice, into party political disputes. The Court ruling should be something welcomed by everyone who cherishes the respectful recognition of our place within the United Kingdom.”