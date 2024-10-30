Chancellor Rachel Reeves has set out Labour's priorities in its first budget in 14 years.

There has been a mixed reaction locally to the Labour Chancellor’s first Budget, with local parties welcoming extra funding for Stormont but also claiming it doesn’t address long-term imbalances caused by the funding model.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday afternoon, Rachel Reeves announced that two “paused” city deals will now go ahead, the Stormont executive will receive an extra £1.5bn, there will be more money for the PSNI and extra money for the NIO for historic inquiries

There will also be £730,000 set aside to support integrated education and a further £45.8 million for the PSNI. That is an increase to Westminster’s contribution to the police security budget (£38m) – as well as extra cash for the Executive’s Programme on Paramilitarism and Organised Crime (£8m).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stormont will receive £18.2 billion in 2025-26, including an additional £1.5 billion through the Barnett formula. £1.2 billion of that will be for its resource budget and £270 million to its capital budget.

There will also be a boost to the Northern Ireland Office’s budget, reflecting recent costly UK government commitments on the past. The vast majority is going to what the government describes as “important priorities related to Northern Ireland’s legacy of the Troubles” – including paying for the Omagh Bombing Inquiry, the Pat Finucane Inquiry, and continuing with a £250 million Legacy funding commitment.

£1m will be provided to the NIO to support Northern Ireland Community Projects.

Northern Ireland’s finance minister Caoimhe Archibald welcomed the news. Posting on X she said “The announcement that funding pause on both the Causeway Coast and Glens and Mid South West Growth Deals has been lifted, is very welcome news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These Deals are a key driver to boost economic development and deliver regional balance and I am glad sense has prevailed”.

The government announced earlier this month that funding for the four city and growth deals in the region would be paused.

It later emerged that the Belfast and the Londonderry and Strabane deals would not be affected because those deals were at a later stage.

However two other deals, which cover Causeway Coast and Glens and the Mid South West region, had been awaiting the conclusion of the spending review to hear whether the funding pause will be lifted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said he was pleased the about the Chancellor’s decision, calling it “important investment for NI”. He said Rachel Reeves is “right to focus on tax evaders in the first instance. Important principle to following when considering rate increases whilst writing off arrears.

“Carers allowance uplift is an important step, as is removing the cliff edge consequence of overpayments”. However, he said she is “wrong to set Triple Lock Pension against Winter Fuel Allowance. Until Labour changed position, pensioners had the protection of both”.

TUV leader Jim Allister MP said: “Whereas restoration of the City Deals is welcome, this is a budget which will stymie growth, especially in an economy like Northern Ireland’s which is so dominated by SMEs.

“Small business is bearing the burden of this budget with the broken promise hike in national insurance and above inflation increase to the living wage.

“Swinging tax increases suppress, not encourage, growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The assault on inheritance tax relief for farmers is a big blow to many family farms.

“Also, with no assured additional funding beyond 2026/27, the NI budget has not received the stability it needs.”

The Alliance Party MP Sorcha Eastwood welcomed the pause in city deal funding – but said the Budget was “full of disappointments”.

The Lagan Valley MP added: “The long-term finances of Northern Ireland remain a concern, with fair funding still to be achieved. It’s also disappointing Alliance’s call for a full review of this region’s relative need was not heeded. The vital transformation of our public services cannot happen from a platform of cuts, short-term moves and instability”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDLP Leader Claire Hanna MP has said the Autumn Budget had to mark a new chapter in stabilising devolved funding, coming after more than a decade marked by Tory austerity and SF/DUP collapse.

She added: “