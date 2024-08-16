Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The victims event was jointly organised by the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) and Mourne Action for Survivors of Terrorism (MAST) at the Newcastle Centre at 7:30pm

The groups organised the event to encourage one another as the popular Burrendale Hotel in the town - frequented by both sides of the community - hosted a Sinn Fein event to commemorate the life of IRA man Paul Magorrian, who was shot by the army while “on active service” in 1974.

Victims contacted the hotel for a month in concern about the event, but the hotel has apparently not responded to any of them – nor to the News Letter.

Some 350 people attended the open air service on Newcastle Main Street on Friday 16 August to commemorate victims of terrorism, while an IRA commemoration took place at the other end of the town.

SEFF member and Fermanagh cleric Rev Alan Irwin - whose father and uncle, Thomas and Fred, were murdered by the IRA - was a key speaker at the service.

"If ever we needed words of encouragement and hope and comfort, then it is on occasions such as this, when others are seeking to glorify, eulogize and justify a terrorist and acts of terrorism," he said.

He asked: "What legacy will it leave children and young people today that evil acts and those who perpetrated them were justified? It's not one that offers hope or a truly lasting peace."

Citing Psalms 10 and 37 for comfort, he told those gathered to "have confidence in God's triumph over evil". The psalms said that the "wicked believed that they were beyond rebuke" and that the wicked say to themselves; "God has forgotten; He hides his face; he will never see... but the Lord laughs at him, for he sees that his day is coming”.

A banner carried during the religious service on Newcastle Main Street on Friday night 16 August 2024.

Also speaking were MAST Chairperson Sandra Johnston, whose brother Alan Johnston was murdered in 1988, and Glenn Pollock, whose brother Samuel was murdered in 1982, close to last night’s service.