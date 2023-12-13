Bust of 'great Ulsterman and peacemaker' Lord Trimble unveiled at Leinster House in Dublin

​​A commemorative bust of Lord David Trimble has been unveiled at the seat of the Irish parliament in dedication to his work towards the Good Friday Agreement.

Lord Trimble's widow, Lady Daphne at the unveiling of a bust of her late husband, Lord David Trimble at Leinster House, Dublin, in dedication to his work towards the Good Friday Agreement. Pic: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The former UUP leader was the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize 25 years ago in 1998, when it was also jointly awarded to former SDLP leader John Hume for their work negotiating the historic peace deal.

The commemoration for Lord Trimble is displayed at Leinster House beside a bust of Mr Hume which was unveiled in March, to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the agreement.

Speaker of the Irish parliament, Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail, previously said their peace-building work was supported and admired at Leinster House and the people of Ireland “owe them a debt of gratitude”.

Mr O Fearghail unveiled the bronze bust of Lord Trimble, which was created by sculptor John Sherlock, at an event on Wednesday.

Lord Trimble’s wife Lady Daphne, their daughter Vicky, son Nicholas and his wife Sarah were present alongside members of the Hume and Sherlock families, representatives of the unionist community in Northern Ireland, and serving and former members of the Irish Dail and Seanad.

Also present were former Ulster Unionist Party leader Mike Nesbitt MLA and former UUP MP Lady Sylvia Hermon; the Church of Ireland Primate of All Ireland, the Most Reverend Archbishop John McDowell; the President of the Methodist Church in Ireland, Rev David Turtle; and former Irish premier Bertie Ahern, who played a key role in negotiating the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr O Fearghail said: “This bust will be an important part of David Trimble’s legacy and it will be here in Leinster House as a constant reminder of his commitment to peace.

“We are honouring a great Ulsterman, a courageous politician, and a dedicated peacemaker.”

He said Lord Trimble stood “head and shoulders above those who resisted change” and did not want the Good Friday Agreement to succeed.

“In the end, we crossed the Rubicon. David and John, through dogged and gritty determination, gave us the political breakthrough that ended the violence, and gave Northern Ireland self-government on a cross-party, cross-community basis.

“In the heat of political battle, David was reluctant to use the word ‘vision’.

“Yet that very thing was his constant companion, which saw him through to delivering his cherished objective – peace. It may be imperfect but it is immeasurably better than what we witnessed before that point.”

Mr O Fearghail also paid tribute to former taoiseach Bertie Ahern for his role in the peace process and the relationship he built with Lord Trimble.

“All of us here know of the role Bertie Ahern played but few will know of the deep respect and abiding friendship that was developed during long hours of problem solving.

“Bertie and David relied upon one another and they, in turn, relied upon others including their advisers and committed supporters.

“We must also recognise the efforts of all those who contributed to reaching for, and delivering, peace on our island: courageous political leaders, activists and community groups, and the many different partners in Ireland, the UK, Europe and the United States.”

Lord Trimble died in July last year and Mr Hume died in August 2020.