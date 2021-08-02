Call for continued Covid vigilance as vaccine centres see vaccine surge as they give first doses for last time

Five fatalities notified by the Department of Health yesterday came after eight deaths were reported on Saturday.

All victims had previously tested positive for the virus.

There were 1,072 new confirmed cases of the virus reported yesterday, adding to the 1,117 cases announced on Saturday.

Rosie Hazell and Sophie Charlton at the SSE Arena, Covid-19 Vaccine Centre on Saturday. From today, regional vaccination centres will primarily only administer second dose jabs. Picture: Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Mr Swann said of the ongoing fatalities on Saturday: “It will only be through continued vigilance and a collective effort that we can protect ourselves and those we care for.

“Every death is hugely regrettable and I extend my sympathy to all families who have been bereaved over the last 18 months.

“The numbers recorded today provide a stark reminder of the devastating impact that this pandemic can have.

Lucy McCormick and Andrew Walker after receiving their vaccines at the SSE Arena on Saturday

The latest vaccination figures yesterday showed that more than 2,262,000 million jabs have been administered in the Province to date.

On Saturday vaccination centres saw a surge in activity as they administered first doses to adults for the last time.

Operations at Northern Ireland’s mass vaccine centres are being phased out in the coming weeks as the programme adjusts how the majority of jabs are delivered.

First doses were available to adults for the last time on Saturday, with second doses continuing to be administered in the centres in the coming weeks.

A number of first doses will still be given at the centres to specific groups of eligible under-18s.

The mass vaccination centres, which have done much of the heavy lifting during the roll-out, are being gradually stood down to enable redeployed staff to return to other health service roles.

This will mean the SSE Arena in Belfast and the leisure centres that have facilitated the vaccination programme will be able to resume their normal functions.

Vaccines will continue to be available through pharmacies and mobile clinics.

Community pharmacies will expand their vaccination programmes with the addition of the Moderna vaccine.

The new service will initially see 16 pharmacies offer Moderna, with more pharmacies being added to the service on a rolling basis over the coming weeks.

Mobile vaccination teams will also continue to visit towns and venues across Northern Ireland.

Queues formed outside the SSE Arena on Saturday afternoon as people arrived to get jabbed before the deadline.

Dawn McKee, the lead nurse at the SSE arena, welcomed the scenes.

“We’re very encouraged by the results today,” she told the BBC. “People have appeared from nowhere, lots of younger people coming in now. I think they’ve decided that it’s time to get vaccinated.”

Health officials have been concerned at the relatively low uptake rates among the under 30s.