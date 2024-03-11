Call for rural housing rules to be relaxed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That's the view of Robert Carmichael, the East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Association Chairman, who said: “The Executive must recognise the unique nature of our East Londonderry constituency, that it is an overwhelmingly rural region.

“However, the sad reality is that the price of rural housing has rocketed in recent years to the extent it is placing exceptionally heavy financial burdens on young couples and first-time buyers trying to secure homes in rural localities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The situation is made worse in cash terms with the rising costs of mortgages, even for people wanting to move to their second home.

“In practical terms, it is necessary for the newly-formed power-sharing Executive to radically reduce the affordability gap for young East Londonderry constituents so they can get on the first rungs of the rural property ladder.

“The present affordability gap is putting many homes in rural areas well outside the financial reach of young couples.

“In the past, the hard fact was that while we were governed by Direct Rule from Westminster, the Northern Ireland Office Ministers were slow to order any relaxations in the specific PPS14 housing restrictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The major advantage of having a fully devolved legislative parliament at Stormont is that it can implement relaxations in the housing restrictions to allow our young constituents to get onto the housing market ladder.

“Likewise, I also call for a similar relaxation in rules governing the renovations of existing dwellings, especially in rural localities as a further measure to help people on the housing ladder.