Call for SDLP MLA Cara Hunter to apologise over 'coloniser mindset' tweet - DUP chairman dubs it a slight
Lord Morrow made the call yesterday after a wave of online objection to the East Londonderry MLA’s remarks.
There are currently moves afoot to install Irish language signs at Belfast’s new Grand Central Station, over unionist objections.
Ms Hunter (@CaraHunterMLA, 10,000 followers), whose X (formerly Twitter) name includes a dove bearing an olive branch, wrote in response to a news story about the issue: “The Coloniser mindset runs deep. I literally cannot fathom hating the Irish culture/heritage/language this much when your own reps stood proudly wearing shamrocks a fortnight ago? Make it make sense!”
She limited the people who could comment immediately under her post, though her remarks went on to be widely discussed across X.
Lord Morrow, a former Stormont minister who has served as DUP chairman for almost a quarter of a century, told the News Letter that such remarks are “abrasive, degrading and offensive”.
“She might want to withdraw it and apologise for her ill-thought-out, insulting remark.
“Northern Ireland is not a colony … we’re not colonisers, and maybe she could show some grace and apologise.”
Asked what the term ‘coloniser’ means to him, he responded: “It means that there’s something illegitimate about it, my being here.”
He added that if that is not what Ms Hunter meant, “let her come back and say ‘here is what actually I did mean’”.
The News Letter has contacted the SDLP for a response, but none has been forthcoming at time of writing. Her tweet, which was posted online on Monday, remains up.
Among the responses to Ms Hunter’s remarks were these:
Neil DL (@DLMNeil, 270) wrote: ‘I’m sure Gerry Adams is so proud of Cara Hunter.’
Former Irish diplomat Eamon Davis Delaney (@EamonDelaney10, 4,100 followers) wrote: ‘The 'Coloniser mindset'.... The SDLP has come a long way from the party of John Hume and Seamus Mallon.’
Wee Kels (@KellyMatshall, 4,200 followers) wrote: ‘Supposedly transfer friendly to moderate unionists like myself, I will remember this at the ballot box.’
Nigel Killen (@nigelkillian, 1,500 followers) wrote: ‘This is not helpful or appropriate comments from the so-called middle ground SDLP. It's sad that these words are still being used. It's 2025 not the dark ages.’
Michael Palmer (@MichaelPalmerNI, 4,300 followers) said: ‘Aren't the SDLP supposed to be moderate nationalists? Disgraceful and inflammatory language to use. And factually inaccurate!’
Alliance councillor Jay Burbank (@jay_burbank, 900 followers) posted: ‘Being anti-Irish language isn’t moderate either … I’m not a coloniser. I was born and bred here the same as Cara. However I’m merely pointing out how both approaches are wrong. Othering & divisive language does nothing for the Irish language revival.’
Many others wrote in support of her comment, stressing that she used the term ‘coloniser mindset’, not ‘coloniser’.
For example, Joe Dwyer of Sinn Fein's London office (@JoeEDwyer, 11,300) wrote: ‘If you’re in Ireland & you’re opposed to Irish language visibility, then yes – that is pretty representative of a 'coloniser mindset'. That shouldn’t be a difficult concept to grasp.’
