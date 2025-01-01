Call to remove Israeli flags from lampposts is described as 'divisive' by DUP

The flag of Israel and the Union flag

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is to write to the Department for Infrastructure and the PSNI calling for the removal of Israeli flags from lampposts in the area despite the DUP calling the move ‘divisive’

Alliance councillor Stephen Donnelly told councillors he had been contacted by residents from the Hospital Road area of Omagh over the erection of Israeli flags due to “concerns of territorial demarcation”.

“There seems to be sluggishness to even engage in a process around the removal of items of this nature,” he said. “There is a real perception that anybody can put up anything on a lamppost and it won’t come down.

"Essentially there is just a free rein where people can engage in criminal activity. This is playing out on lampposts in our community where chill factors are created because of a sense of trying to assert a particular political land-grab on particular areas.”

He continued: “We would be remiss in our responsibility as elected members if we didn’t challenge DfI on the process to date because it’s completely out of whack with what is actually wanted.

"They say they’ll monitor whether the removal of such items will raise tension, ignoring the fact that their erection in the first place is the problem causing tension.”

Councillor Dermot Browne of Sinn Féin said: “This is an ongoing issue and there isn’t anything being done about it. I’m regularly contacted about Israeli flags in Enniskillen but also UVF flags, sectarian posters and everything else.

"We get the same stock response. PSNI won’t take them down, nor will Roads Service or anyone else. Clearly there are circumstances when they decide they must take items down because there are examples where confederate flags and swastikas come down very quickly.

"Somebody is making decisions on which flags are too contentious.”

Independent councillor Josephine Deehan agreed, stating: “Unfortunately flags are used inappropriately to mark out territory and to raise disharmony within our community. It’s our responsibility as the local authority to make sure that the peace, tranquillity and harmony of all areas of our district are preserved.”

However Democratic Unionist councillor Errol Thompson described the proposal as divisive, pointing out flags has been an ongoing issue for years which: “I don’t think it’s ever going to resolve itself to be honest.

"We had the Flags and Emblems Commission, discussions, working groups and everything else. I have also received correspondence about Palestinian flags which people see as very aggressive, as well as offensive slogans on walls.

“I don’t know where the line is drawn in this. People are mentioning Israeli flags but there are a lot of Palestinian flags right across this district causing offence.”

Ulster Unionist councillor Robert Irvine felt the problem: “Comes from all sides of the community and it’s wrong for us to highlight what’s coming from one side without acknowledging the other displays offensive signs as well.”